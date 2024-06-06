Liam Dick the latest to sign new contract as Raith Rovers defender stays on at Stark’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Dick the latest to sign new contract as Raith Rovers defender stays on at Stark’s Park

The left-back has joined Dylan Easton and Ross Matthews in penning fresh terms this week.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers full-back Liam Dick
Raith Rovers full-back Liam Dick. Image: SNS.

Liam Dick has become the latest Raith Rovers player to sign a contract extension.

The 28-year-old’s previous agreement expired last week and he was said to be ‘in discussions’ when the club announced their retained and released list on Tuesday.

Those talks have now been concluded successfully and the left-back has penned a new one-year deal.

Liam Dick signs his new contract with Raith Rovers.
Liam Dick signs his new contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“I’ve really enjoyed my past three seasons at Raith,” Dick told the club’s website.

“Re-signing was a no-brainer to me, given the relationship I’ve built up with the manager, the rest of the boys in the dressing room, the staff and the supporters here.

“We have a great group and I’m already looking forward to what next season brings.”

The former Falkirk and Alloa Athletic defender moved to Stark’s Park in 2021 and has gone on to rack up almost 150 appearances for Raith.

Reliable

He played in 34 of the side’s 36 Championship matches this season, as well as every minute of the four play-off ties.

The arrival of Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson presents Dick with the competition for the left-back position that has been missing in recent seasons.

However, it remains to be seen whether Stevenson might play in the midfield berth in which he began his career.

Manager Ian Murray said: “Liam was a really reliable member of the team for us last season, as is shown with the number of games he played.

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick hides his face in his shirt.
Liam Dick hides his disappointment as Raith Rovers’ promotion hopes are dashed by Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“He is steady and a real competitor, and I look forward to working further with him.”

The retention of Dick is further good news for Rovers, who have been busy off the pitch since defeat in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

New contracts for fans’ favourites Dylan Easton and Ross Matthews have added to the feel-good factor of the capture of Stevenson and Callum Fordyce.

Stevenson’s former Hibs colleague Paul Hanlon is also expected to join the Kirkcaldy club.

