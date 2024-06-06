Liam Dick the latest to sign new contract as Raith Rovers defender stays on at Stark’s Park

Liam Dick has become the latest Raith Rovers player to sign a contract extension.

The 28-year-old’s previous agreement expired last week and he was said to be ‘in discussions’ when the club announced their retained and released list on Tuesday.

Those talks have now been concluded successfully and the left-back has penned a new one-year deal.

“I’ve really enjoyed my past three seasons at Raith,” Dick told the club’s website.

“Re-signing was a no-brainer to me, given the relationship I’ve built up with the manager, the rest of the boys in the dressing room, the staff and the supporters here.

“We have a great group and I’m already looking forward to what next season brings.”

The former Falkirk and Alloa Athletic defender moved to Stark’s Park in 2021 and has gone on to rack up almost 150 appearances for Raith.

Reliable

He played in 34 of the side’s 36 Championship matches this season, as well as every minute of the four play-off ties.

The arrival of Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson presents Dick with the competition for the left-back position that has been missing in recent seasons.

However, it remains to be seen whether Stevenson might play in the midfield berth in which he began his career.

Manager Ian Murray said: “Liam was a really reliable member of the team for us last season, as is shown with the number of games he played.

“He is steady and a real competitor, and I look forward to working further with him.”

The retention of Dick is further good news for Rovers, who have been busy off the pitch since defeat in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

New contracts for fans’ favourites Dylan Easton and Ross Matthews have added to the feel-good factor of the capture of Stevenson and Callum Fordyce.

Stevenson’s former Hibs colleague Paul Hanlon is also expected to join the Kirkcaldy club.