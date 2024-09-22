4 Dundee United talking points: Counting the cost of cup exit and the case for Louis Moult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Counting the cost of cup exit and the case for Louis Moult

United fell to a late defeat at Fir Park.

Dundee United's Louis Moult's celebration after scoring against Motherwell
Louis Moult's muted celebration after scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s hopes of a trip to Hampden were dashed in dramatic fashion as Lennon Miller’s injury time penalty secured a 2-1 victory for Motherwell on Friday night.

Former Dundee forward Zach Robinson opened the scoring with a ferocious strike on the cusp of half-time, illuminating what had been a forgettable first 45 minutes.

Louis Moult, lining up at Fir Park as an opposition player for the first time since leaving North Lanarkshire, climbed from the bench to restore parity with a sublime volley following a Sam Dalby knock-down.

However, Motherwell delivered the sting in the tail, with Miller coolly slotting home from 12 yards after Moses Ebiyi had been clumsily felled in the box by Luca Stephenson.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot. Image: SNS

Courier Sport made the trip west to analyse the action.

Panic overwhelmed pragmatism in a thrilling finale

Take a breath. Regroup.

It was easier said than done at an electric Fir Park, particularly given Moult’s sensational leveller followed a similarly passable opportunity for Dalby. United appeared to be the side on the ascendancy.

However, that can partly be attributed to the fact Motherwell were dropping deep to defend a 1-0 lead.

Once the equaliser went in, Stuart Kettlewell’s charges were always likely to roar back and, with the Tangerines having pitched all their attacking options into the fray, there was always the possibility of the visitors being cut open.

A little more pragmatism in approach and on-field decision-making after the equaliser – an appreciation that taking the tie to extra-time would have been a decent outcome after trailing until the 83rd minute – would have been wise.

Dundee United's Luca Stephenson lunges into an ill-judged challenge
Luca Stephenson lunges into an ill-judged challenge. Image: SNS

Instead, the finale was breathless, frantic, toss-of-the-coin fare. The desperation of both sides was perfectly encapsulated by Stephenson’s decisive foul on Ebiyi, allowing Miller to slot home the winning spot-kick.

On-loan Liverpool kid Stephenson will no doubt learn from that moment, but there were a few collective lessons in game management to be had, too.

Louis Moult to start against Kilmarnock?

If Moult doesn’t start United’s next match, he could reasonably wonder what is required to grab a jersey.

The 32-year-old has not started a competitive fixture since the signing of Jort van der Sande, with the Bonaire international immediately establishing himself as United’s first-choice central striker and focal point.

That was, and remains, no damning reflection on Moult. Goodwin evidently sees van der Sande’s work rate, link-up play and versatility – often dropping deep or moving into the channels – as more suited to United’s 3-4-3 formation.

However, van der Sande is yet to open his account for the Tangerines and, while he hasn’t had much service, has carried limited threat. United have looked a more vibrant attacking unit any time Moult has been on the pitch, of late.

Louis Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller.
Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller. Image: SNS

That may give Goodwin a tactical headache to solve. A slight tweak in shape could be required to get the best out of Moult. Will they go with a front-two to carry a little more threat? What would that mean for winger Kristijan Trapanovski?

All that pondering falls upon Goodwin’s shoulders.

Regardless, after his sublime strike at Fir Park – the sort of instinctive, clinical finish few others at United are capable of – he surely must play against Kilmarnock?

Ross Docherty’s first 90 minutes since March

While United struggled to create many clear opportunities, they were largely in control of the first period – until the Steelmen claimed the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty impressed during his first full 90 minutes in six months
Ross Docherty impressed during his first full 90 minutes in six months. Image: SNS

Much of their metronomic midfield play and relative composure on the ball was down to the influence of captain Ross Docherty, who followed up his superb cameo against Rangers with a first start of the season at Fir Park.

And, once the devastation of the late defeat begins to fade, a major positive from the outing was that Docherty completed the full 90 minutes, remaining a driving force – in possession and barking orders to teammates – for the entire contest.

It is the first time Docherty has completed a competitive game since United’s 2-0 win over Raith Rovers on March 30th.

If it proves to be a sign of things to come, then it will greatly boost the Tangerines’ aspirations to have a successful campaign.

Counting the cost of defeat

Although not at the forefront of many fans’ minds as Miller dumped United out of the competition – ending their hopes of a day out at Hampden – the defeat also represents a financial blow for the Tangerines.

A place in the Premier Sports cup semi-final would have seen the Terrors bank a healthy six-figure windfall.

A crowd of more than 8,000 packed into Fir Park under the lights
A crowd of more than 8,000 packed into Fir Park under the lights. Image: SNS

The guaranteed prize money for a place in the last four stands at £150,000.

Their split of the gate receipts (albeit there is an element of guesswork involved without knowing the opponents or pricing) would have likely been between £150,000 and £200,000.

Clubs also receive a fee of £30,000 when their ties are televised, which both semi-finals will be.

As well as remaining in the hunt for a major trophy and securing a memorable afternoon for their supporters in November, Motherwell can look forward to that £300,000-plus payday.

Conversation