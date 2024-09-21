Louis Moult in ‘very miserable’ admission as Dundee United forward opens up on selection battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult in ‘very miserable’ admission as Dundee United forward opens up on selection battle

Moult did his chances of a start next week no harm at all.

Louis Moult saluted both sets of fans following Friday night's game.
Moult saluted both sets of fans following Friday night's game. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult admits he has been “miserable” during his stint on the bench for Dundee United.

Moult, 32, served a timely reminder of his eye for goal during the Tangerines’ dramatic 2-1 defeat against Motherwell on Friday night, lashing home a sumptuous volley from the edge of the box following a Sam Dalby touch.

The former Wrexham and Preston front-man has not started a competitive fixture for the Terrors since the culmination of the Premier Sports Cup group phase, losing his place to the tireless Jort van der Sande.

While the Bonaire international has won admirers thanks to his hard graft and link-up play, he has carried limited goal threat, albeit from equally scarce service.

And Moult is hopeful that his impressive cameo in Lanarkshire put forward a strong case for him to start United’s next Premiership outing against Kilmarnock.

Louis Moult's clean, crisp strike finds the top corner
Moult’s clean, crisp strike finds the top corner. Image: SNS

“I want to play, and I’ve told the gaffer that,” said Moult.

“I was in his office two days ago saying “play me, please”. I’m very miserable when I’m not playing, so the missus takes the worst of that, unfortunately!

“I don’t think I’ve done myself any harm by coming on and scoring the goal. I feel like every time I have come on, I’ve impacted games.”

He added: “I’ve had to work on reacting the right way throughout my career. Ten – or even five – years ago, my head would have dropped, and I might have sulked. But I’ve tried not to do that.

“I’ve felt that way away from the club, but when I’m around the boys and in training, I’ve worked hard and tried to stay as positive as I can.”

Written in the stars

Moult felt his strike against the Steelmen was “written in the stars” as he lined up at Fir Park for the first time as an opposition player, having rippled the net 51 times for Motherwell over two spells.

His celebration was suitably muted, standing stock-still on the edge of the box with his finger to his lip; the same way he toasted most of his goals last season, rather than any attempt to wind up the home fans.

Dundee United's Louis Moult's usual finger to lips celebration
Moult’s usual finger to lips celebration. Image: SNS

“I had mixed emotions,” said Moult after his return. “I always felt like I was going to score. It was written in the stars a little bit, with it being the first time I’ve come back as an opposition player.

“The respect was there, and I didn’t really celebrate.

“Everyone knows the feelings I have for Motherwell and it’s nothing but respect. I got a lovely cheer during the warm-up and a nice round of applause at the end of it, which meant a lot.”

‘Different class’ Luca Stephenson will learn

Meanwhile, Moult has backed on-loan Liverpool kid to learn from the rash challenge on Moses Ebiyi which allowed Lennon Miller to slot home the decisive penalty kick in injury time.

Manager Jim Goodwin confirmed that the youngster apologised in the dressing room following the galling reverse – and Moult is adamant he found his teammates in conciliatory mood.

Dundee United's Luca Stephenson lunges into an ill-judged challenge
Luca Stephenson lunges into an ill-judged challenge. Image: SNS

“Luca is a young lad who has done absolutely brilliantly since coming here,” said Moult. “His attitude has been spot on and he’s different class, on and off the field. He doesn’t need to apologise. We know he didn’t mean it.

“He was eager to win the ball and will definitely learn from that moment.”

Conversation