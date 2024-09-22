Man, 44, charged with ‘behaving in a threatening manner’ in Kirkcaldy

A 44-year-old man has been charged after allegedly behaving in a threatening manner in Kirkcaldy.

Officers were called to Park Road, near the Gallatown Grocers on Saturday afternoon following the incident.

A picture shared on social media showed two police vehicles at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner on Park Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”