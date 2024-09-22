Fife Man, 44, charged with ‘behaving in a threatening manner’ in Kirkcaldy Officers were called to Park Road on Saturday afternoon. By Andrew Robson September 22 2024, 10:06am September 22 2024, 10:06am Share Man, 44, charged with ‘behaving in a threatening manner’ in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5087399/man-charged-threatening-behaviour-park-road-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers at the scene on Park Road. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A 44-year-old man has been charged after allegedly behaving in a threatening manner in Kirkcaldy. Officers were called to Park Road, near the Gallatown Grocers on Saturday afternoon following the incident. A picture shared on social media showed two police vehicles at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner on Park Road, Kirkcaldy. “Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
