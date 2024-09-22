PICTURES: St Andrews competitors try to climb greased pole in Red Bull challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: St Andrews competitors try to climb greased pole in Red Bull challenge

Participants simply had to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast - but it wasn't as easy as it sounds.

The second participant to reach the flag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The second participant to reach the flag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

An unusual challenge to test competitors’ speed, skill and determination came to St Andrews on Saturday.

In total 80 challengers took on the slippery challenge.

Red Bull Up The Mast took place in St Andrews Harbour between noon and 4pm.

Participants simply had to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast.

But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds, with only eight people grabbing the flag to advance to the final round.

In the final round,  Graham Mutch grabbed the flag the fastest to be declared the winner.

After being crowned the UK’s first-ever winner, Mutch, from Fife, said: “I found it amazing!

“I am addicted. I really want to do it all the time. I will definitely come back next year.”

The competition was part of Red Bull’s wider Up The Mast series, which has so far had events in Turkey and the US.

The event was open to all participants over the age of 18.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the action.

The crowd enjoying the Red Bull Up the Mast Challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A  solid tactic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Getting close! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spectators were seen having a great time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A brave participant doesn’t quite make it. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ouch! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The first participant to reach the flag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Support from the crowds as the first flag is grabbed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Everyone had their phones out filming the attempts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Helmets on, ready for the challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Another good effort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A big turnout for the Red Bull event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The crowds look on, some could barely watch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kai Williams grabs the flag in style. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cheers for Kai! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kai Williams celebrating. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graham Mutch grabbed the flag the fastest to be declared the winner, being crowned the UK’s first-ever winner. Image by Red Bull Content Pool

