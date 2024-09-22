PICTURES: St Andrews competitors try to climb greased pole in Red Bull challenge

An unusual challenge to test competitors’ speed, skill and determination came to St Andrews on Saturday.

In total 80 challengers took on the slippery challenge.

Red Bull Up The Mast took place in St Andrews Harbour between noon and 4pm.

Participants simply had to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast.

But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds, with only eight people grabbing the flag to advance to the final round.

In the final round, Graham Mutch grabbed the flag the fastest to be declared the winner.

After being crowned the UK’s first-ever winner, Mutch, from Fife, said: “I found it amazing!

“I am addicted. I really want to do it all the time. I will definitely come back next year.”

The competition was part of Red Bull’s wider Up The Mast series, which has so far had events in Turkey and the US.

The event was open to all participants over the age of 18.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the action.