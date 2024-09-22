Fife PICTURES: St Andrews competitors try to climb greased pole in Red Bull challenge Participants simply had to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast - but it wasn't as easy as it sounds. The second participant to reach the flag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Stephen Eighteen September 22 2024, 10:46am September 22 2024, 10:46am Share PICTURES: St Andrews competitors try to climb greased pole in Red Bull challenge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5087309/red-bull-up-the-mast-st-andrews-harbour-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment An unusual challenge to test competitors’ speed, skill and determination came to St Andrews on Saturday. In total 80 challengers took on the slippery challenge. Red Bull Up The Mast took place in St Andrews Harbour between noon and 4pm. Participants simply had to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast. But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds, with only eight people grabbing the flag to advance to the final round. In the final round, Graham Mutch grabbed the flag the fastest to be declared the winner. After being crowned the UK’s first-ever winner, Mutch, from Fife, said: “I found it amazing! “I am addicted. I really want to do it all the time. I will definitely come back next year.” The competition was part of Red Bull’s wider Up The Mast series, which has so far had events in Turkey and the US. The event was open to all participants over the age of 18. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the action. The crowd enjoying the Red Bull Up the Mast Challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A solid tactic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Getting close! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Spectators were seen having a great time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A brave participant doesn’t quite make it. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ouch! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The first participant to reach the flag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Support from the crowds as the first flag is grabbed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Everyone had their phones out filming the attempts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Helmets on, ready for the challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Another good effort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A big turnout for the Red Bull event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The crowds look on, some could barely watch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kai Williams grabs the flag in style. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cheers for Kai! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kai Williams celebrating. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graham Mutch grabbed the flag the fastest to be declared the winner, being crowned the UK’s first-ever winner. Image by Red Bull Content Pool
