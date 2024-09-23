Premier Sports may axe in-house TV coverage after commentator cheers Dundee United’s cup defeat

Premier Sports has launched an investigation after a commentator was heard cheering Dundee United’s League Cup elimination.

The Tangerines suffered a painful 2-1 defeat by Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Fir Park on Friday night.

The broadcaster showed the match live online, with fans able to tune in for a minimum fee of £9.99.

But instead of producing its own coverage, Premier Sports streamed out the home side’s in-house effort.

Motherwell commentator warned: ‘It’s going to be kitchen sink time from United’

United fans watched from home in horror as a Luca Stephenson foul at 1-1 handed Motherwell a stoppage-time penalty.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Motherwell TV commentator Luke Irons erupted when 18-year-old Lennon Miller subsequently slotted past Mark Walton to ultimately send United out.

With a cackle of laughter audible in the background, the Steelmen’s injured left winger Sam Nicholson delivered his thoughts.

Irons then appealed for the home side to hang on to their lead.

He said: “Still got four minutes to go but Motherwell now have their backs against the wall.

“It’s going to be kitchen sink time from United.

“We’re going to need to just stand up and deal with every ball forward, every attack, every punch United are going to throw.”

United fans had their say on social media.

One wrote on YouTube: “Sounds like the commentator is a Motherwell fan, when you hear how excited he sounded when Motherwell scored and at full-time compared to underwhelmed he sounded when United scored.”

Another posted on Twitter: “Have you seriously used Motherwell tv for commentary people are paying for this.”

‘St Johnstone fans are not happy…I don’t care’

It was the second time in three weeks that Irons has revelled, on-air, in a late winner against a Tayside team.

On August 31 he celebrated Moses Ebiye’s stoppage-time goal to secure Motherwell’s 2-1 Premiership success at McDiarmid Park.

“St Johnstone fans are not happy in front of me,” the commentator said on Motherwell TV.

“I don’t care.”

While partisanship is acceptable for in-house coverage, neutrality is the norm for an official broadcaster – particularly when it is the main sponsor of the competition.

Premier Sports to probe cup coverage after Dundee United loss

The Courier understands that Premier Sports told club commentators to be impartial during matches.

And it is thought company bosses felt the reaction to Motherwell’s last-minute goal on Friday failed to meet this standard.

The broadcaster has since begun an investigation into how games are covered on its streaming service next season, it is understood.

Club commentary has been common practice in matches streamed online in this year’s League Cup.

With Premier Sports streaming more than 30 extra cup games online in 2024, it is thought the company has struggled logistically to provide its own commentators for all matches.

The Courier has asked Dundee United and Motherwell FC for comment.

Premier Sports declined to give a statement.