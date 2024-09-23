Man, 85, dies four days after Kinross-shire crash involving car and lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 85, dies four days after Kinross-shire crash involving car and lorry

The A977 was closed for several hours after the collision.

By James Simpson
The A977 near Blairingone.
The A977 near Blairingone. Image: Google Street View

An 85-year-old man has died four days after a crash in Kinross-shire involving a car and lorry.

James Hynd from Dollar was driving on the A977 near Blairingone on Thursday.

His red Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a white DAF lorry at around 5pm.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment as the road remained closed for around six hours.

Police confirmed Mr Hynd died on Monday.

The driver of the lorry was not injured during the incident.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said inquires into the collision remain ongoing.

He said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this very difficult time. Officers will continue to offer support throughout our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“If anyone has information and has not already spoken to police, I’d urge them to get in touch.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which may assist our inquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2752 of Thursday September 19.

