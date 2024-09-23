Man, 85, dies four days after Kinross-shire crash involving car and lorry

An 85-year-old man has died four days after a crash in Kinross-shire involving a car and lorry.

James Hynd from Dollar was driving on the A977 near Blairingone on Thursday.

His red Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a white DAF lorry at around 5pm.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment as the road remained closed for around six hours.

Police confirmed Mr Hynd died on Monday.

The driver of the lorry was not injured during the incident.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said inquires into the collision remain ongoing.

He said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this very difficult time. Officers will continue to offer support throughout our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“If anyone has information and has not already spoken to police, I’d urge them to get in touch.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which may assist our inquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2752 of Thursday September 19.