History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar – as are Scott Brown and Peter Leven

History-making Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch, has emerged as a potential candidate for the St Johnstone job.

The Perth club have begun the process of compiling a shortlist to replace Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park.

And Courier Sport understands that Lynch, who has guided Larne to back-to-back Premiership titles in Northern Ireland and into the group stage of the Uefa Conference League, is on their radar.

Levein was sacked last Tuesday and Saints made it clear from the outset that they wouldn’t rush into making a quick appointment.

Andy Kirk was in caretaker charge for Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Ross County and he could still be in the dugout when Celtic come to town this weekend.

Lynch, 44, guided Larne to top flight glory for the first time ever in 2022/23 and then followed it up by repeating the achievement last season.

He has been there seven years, having previously worked as a number two at Glentoran.

Owner, Kenny Bruce, is in no doubt about his manager’s qualities.

“He is the secret source behind the success,” said Bruce, who has put millions of pounds into the Larne project.

“This guy is way, way above any manager in the Irish League. He has proved that time and time again.

“Tiernan learnt on the job and he just gets better and better. He surrounds himself with great people, which is really important. He creates an environment where a great culture can flourish.”

Whether or not Saints end up making a formal approach to speak to Lynch remains to be seen, as is the case with young, Scottish coaches on the rise, such as Scott Brown and Peter Leven.

Both the the Ayr United boss and Jimmy Thelin’s assistant at Aberdeen are likely to be under consideration as the recruitment process moves to the next stage.