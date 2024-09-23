History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar – as are Scott Brown and Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar – as are Scott Brown and Peter Leven

The recruitment process to replace Craig Levein is being stepped-up.

By Eric Nicolson
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch. Image: Shutterstock.

History-making Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch, has emerged as a potential candidate for the St Johnstone job.

The Perth club have begun the process of compiling a shortlist to replace Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park.

And Courier Sport understands that Lynch, who has guided Larne to back-to-back Premiership titles in Northern Ireland and into the group stage of the Uefa Conference League, is on their radar.

Levein was sacked last Tuesday and Saints made it clear from the outset that they wouldn’t rush into making a quick appointment.

Andy Kirk was in caretaker charge for Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Ross County and he could still be in the dugout when Celtic come to town this weekend.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch celebrates leading his side to the Northern Irish title in April. Image: Stephen Hamilton/INPHO/Shutterstock

Lynch, 44, guided Larne to top flight glory for the first time ever in 2022/23 and then followed it up by repeating the achievement last season.

He has been there seven years, having previously worked as a number two at Glentoran.

Owner, Kenny Bruce, is in no doubt about his manager’s qualities.

“He is the secret source behind the success,” said Bruce, who has put millions of pounds into the Larne project.

“This guy is way, way above any manager in the Irish League. He has proved that time and time again.

“Tiernan learnt on the job and he just gets better and better. He surrounds himself with great people, which is really important. He creates an environment where a great culture can flourish.”

Ayr manager, Scott Brown.
Ayr manager, Scott Brown. Image: SNS

Whether or not Saints end up making a formal approach to speak to Lynch remains to be seen, as is the case with young, Scottish coaches on the rise, such as Scott Brown and Peter Leven.

Both the the Ayr United boss and Jimmy Thelin’s assistant at Aberdeen are likely to be under consideration as the recruitment process moves to the next stage.

