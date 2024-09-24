SNP spooked in Dundee as Labour targets double by-election win

Labour aims to continue its surge in Dundee and end the SNP’s council majority with wins in the crucial Strathmartine and Lochee by-elections.

The elections on October 3 follow SNP council chief John Alexander’s decision to quit politics and the death of Labour’s Charlie Malone.

Defeat in both wards would cost the SNP its majority on the council.

What’s the state of play?

The SNP gained more first preference votes than any other party in those wards two years ago.

But since then much has changed.

Dundee Central MP Chris Law clung on by just 675 votes at the Westminster election in what was previously the SNP’s “safest” seat.

Labour insiders think the party will capitalise on gains in July’s UK election and deal the nationalists a blow.

Labour’s big push

Victory in Strathmartine would be particularly sweet for Labour given it was Mr Alexander’s seat, but the Lochee ward is the easier target.

Lochee Labour candidate Marty Smith said: “We are confident we can take this seat. People are tired of the SNP.”

Richard McCready, the party’s candidate in Strathmartine, hopes it’s second time lucky after nearly springing a major shock against Mr Law in the general election.

He’s optimistic, but played down expectations.

“The SNP has won this seat comfortably in the past,” he said.

“To win would be a major achievement.”

He noted the backlash at winter fuel payment policy might hurt Labour chances.

But on local flashpoints he added: “People are fed up with the council, and the scandals around things like Olympia.”

A senior Labour insider added: “Strathmartine is the more challenging of the two seats.

“But I’m feeling pretty positive about both. We’re upbeat.”

Winter fuel row ‘cutting through’

SNP insiders admitted the mood was gloomy heading into the campaign.

But they now believe voters who backed Labour in July are experiencing “buyers’ remorse”.

And on Monday evening, SNP leader John Swinney put his weight behind the campaign with a visit to the Strathmartine ward to help the campaign.

However, the SNP is still keen to play down expectations after a dreadful national election result in July.

“I don’t think it would count as an upset if Labour won,” a source said. “If the SNP held one or two of these wards, it would be a cracking result.”

Strathmartine SNP candidate Jimmy Black, a former councillor making a comeback bid, thinks Labour’s winter fuel payment cuts angered voters.

“Voters are not as enthusiastic about Labour as they might have been,” he told The Courier.

Lochee SNP candidate Lee Mills said: “People are scunnered with what Labour’s done.

“The SNP support is hanging in there. The winter fuel payment comes up on basically every doorstep.”

‘Put all resources into Strathmartine’

Polling expert Allan Faulds, who runs analysis site Ballot Box Scotland, believes Labour should “easily win” Lochee.

“Strathmartine is harder, but easily possible,” he said.

Mr Faulds added: “If the SNP were clever, they’d give Lochee up and put all campaigning resources into Strathmartine.”