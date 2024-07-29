Dundee councillor and ‘lifelong campaigner for equality’ Charlie Malone dies aged 63

A Dundee councillor and “lifelong campaigner for equality” has died aged 63.

Charlie Malone, who was elected as a Labour councillor in the Lochee ward in 2017 and again in 2022, died on Monday (July 29).

Mr Malone also worked as a lecturer in international management at Abertay University.

He played a prominent role in the 1993 Timex dispute, when he was a union shop steward and chair of the strike committee.

He featured in the BBC documentary, The Rise and Fall of Timex Dundee, which aired in 2019.

In a statement, Dundee Labour said: “The Labour Party is deeply saddened at the passing of our friend and colleague, Councillor Charlie Malone.

“Charlie was a lifelong campaigner for equality, justice and peace.

“He loved the community of Lochee in which he and his beloved family were raised and which he proudly served with passion and diligence.

“He was offended by poverty wherever he found it.

“His prominent and proud role in the Timex dispute was about standing up for, and shoulder to shoulder with his fellow worker, which he did all his life.

“Charlie was a socialist with a powerful voice for the powerless, a cutting tongue for the establishment and the warmest of smiles for his friends. We will miss him sorely.”

Michael Marra, the Dundee-based North East Scotland MSP for Scottish Labour – who served as a Lochee councillor alongside Mr Malone – also paid tribute.

He said: “I’m thinking of his beloved family today.

“Charlie was a committed socialist, a hard-working Labour councillor, a brilliant ward mate and always great company.

“I’ll miss walking the streets of Lochee with him.”

Bailie Fraser Macpherson, leader of the council’s Lib Dems group, said: “The members of our group on the council are very saddened by the passing of Councillor Charlie Malone.

“Charlie was held in the highest regard by all members of the council – a hard-working and able councillor for the people of Lochee, whose residents he represented with distinction.

“He always spoke with passion and eloquence.

“We will all miss Charlie greatly – one of the good guys – liked and respected by all.”