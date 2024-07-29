Affordable housing plan lodged for land near Dundee’s Kingspark School

More than 30 homes could be built on a site just a stones throw away from Kingspark School in Dundee.

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission to build affordable housing on vacant land that sits between Clepington Road in the north

and the additional needs school to the south.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St Johns R.C High School.

If the application is approved, a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses and two bedroom flats would be erected.

Abertay Housing Association are behind the plans.

Housing plan will ‘regenerate dormant site’

All 31 properties will be affordable housing, which Abertay say will meet the demand for housing in Dundee.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, the development is described as a “high quality residential community” that will “regenerate a dormant site in a premium location”.

The developers hope it will cater to a “diverse range of residents including young professionals, families, and seniors, promoting a vibrant and inclusive community”.

Each home will have two parking spaces and an additional six visitor spaces will be included at the site, with two being suitable for the electric charging of vehicles.

Pedestrians can access the site from Clepington Road, with further pedestrian access points also formed into the Miley Nature Reserve walkway to the west.

The supporting statement added: “The nearest bus stops are around 200m from the middle of the site on Clepington Road, with regular bus services to and from the city centre.

“The site benefits from immediate walking distance to a variety of retail

options in the nearby Kingsway West Retail Park.

“Camperdown Country Park and Balgay Park are all within reasonable walking distance of the site.”