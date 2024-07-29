Affordable housing plan lodged for land near Dundee’s Kingspark School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Affordable housing plan lodged for land near Dundee’s Kingspark School

The proposed site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St Johns RC.

By Laura Devlin
An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission to build affordable housing off Clepington Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
More than 30 homes could be built on a site just a stones throw away from Kingspark School in Dundee.

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission to build  affordable housing on vacant land that sits between Clepington Road in the north
and the additional needs school to the south.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St Johns R.C High School.

If the application is approved, a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses and two bedroom flats would be erected.

Abertay Housing Association are behind the plans.

Housing plan will ‘regenerate dormant site’

All 31 properties will be affordable housing, which Abertay say will meet the demand for housing in Dundee.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, the development is described as a “high quality residential community” that will “regenerate a dormant site in a premium location”.

The developers hope it will cater to a “diverse range of residents including young professionals, families, and seniors, promoting a vibrant and inclusive community”.

Each home will have two parking spaces and an additional six visitor spaces will be included at the site, with two being suitable for the electric charging of vehicles.

Pedestrians can access the site from Clepington Road, with further pedestrian access points also formed into the Miley Nature Reserve walkway to the west.

The supporting statement added: “The nearest bus stops are around 200m from the middle of the site on Clepington Road, with regular bus services to and from the city centre.

“The site benefits from immediate walking distance to a variety of retail
options in the nearby Kingsway West Retail Park.

“Camperdown Country Park and Balgay Park are all within reasonable walking distance of the site.”

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission to build affordable housing off Clepington Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
