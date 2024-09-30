LEE WILKIE: Gutsy Ross Graham summed up Dundee United spirit at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Gutsy Ross Graham summed up Dundee United spirit at Kilmarnock

The Tangerines fought back late at Kilmarnock.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Ross Graham wheels away in delight after securing a point for Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Ross Graham’s attitude in stepping up to take a stoppage-time penalty summed up Dundee United on Saturday.

Huge character shown by the Tangerines to come back like that at Kilmarnock, a really tough venue.

And real guts from Graham to step up and take a pressure penalty with the game on the line.

That’s a measure of the confidence he is playing with this season.

That he even grabbed the ball with little fuss showed the confidence his team-mates have in him, too.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham slots home from the spot,
Ross Graham slots home from the spot. Image: SNS

I’m pretty sure if I’d stepped up from the back to take a penalty I’d have been told ‘aye, get back to the centre circle big man’!

It’s not often we see central defenders doing that and full credit to him he powered it home.

A real pressure moment dealt with confidently.

Great to see.

Gambles paid off

And great to see United showing that real fight to come back.

Jim Goodwin deserves credit for his substitutions, sending on four players at once is a gamble but it paid off.

Dundee United's Louis Moult slams home Luca Stephenson's cross
Louis Moult slams home Luca Stephenson’s cross to open the scoring for Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Going with Louis Moult up front also paid off.

He doesn’t have anything to prove as a striker but he showed his quality in front of goal once again.

It’s great for a manager to have players able to come into a squad and make a real impact.

Decisions to make for Jim Goodwin ahead of next week’s Premiership trip to St Mirren.

More from Dundee United

Kilmarnock's Fraser Murray (L) fouls Dundee United's Luca Stephenson, resulting in a penalty for the Tangerines at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United's favour at…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Why thrilling Dundee United finale was 'bittersweet' for penalty hero Ross Graham
Dundee United delight after Ross Graham's leveller
5 Dundee United talking points: Key Tangerines stat shows progress as bold Tam Courts…
Ross Graham roars with delight after his calm penalty
Ross Graham 'courage' hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: 'We never give…
2
Dundee United's Ross Docherty gives out instructions
Ross Docherty never doubted Premiership ability as Dundee United skipper outlines what must improve…
Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
JIM SPENCE: Don’t blame commentator for Premier Sports debacle at Motherwell v Dundee United
(L to R) Jon Daly, Garry Kenneth and Craig Conway, pictured celebrating after knocking out Rangers on their way to 2010 Scottish Cup glory, will all appear for United's masters team. Image: SNS
Dundee United side revealed for Scottish Masters tournament as BBC sign up for live…
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Dundee United: Huge selection calls, danger…
Jim Goodwin is adamant he will need all of his senior group over the course of a gruelling season
Jim Goodwin in firm Dundee United loan exits stance as Ryan Strain passes major…
Jim Goodwin hopes his side come out the blocks positively at Rugby Park
Are Dundee United sluggish starters? 'It hasn’t been by design'
2

Conversation