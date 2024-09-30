LEE WILKIE: Gutsy Ross Graham summed up Dundee United spirit at Kilmarnock

Ross Graham’s attitude in stepping up to take a stoppage-time penalty summed up Dundee United on Saturday.

Huge character shown by the Tangerines to come back like that at Kilmarnock, a really tough venue.

And real guts from Graham to step up and take a pressure penalty with the game on the line.

That’s a measure of the confidence he is playing with this season.

That he even grabbed the ball with little fuss showed the confidence his team-mates have in him, too.

I’m pretty sure if I’d stepped up from the back to take a penalty I’d have been told ‘aye, get back to the centre circle big man’!

It’s not often we see central defenders doing that and full credit to him he powered it home.

A real pressure moment dealt with confidently.

Great to see.

Gambles paid off

And great to see United showing that real fight to come back.

Jim Goodwin deserves credit for his substitutions, sending on four players at once is a gamble but it paid off.

Going with Louis Moult up front also paid off.

He doesn’t have anything to prove as a striker but he showed his quality in front of goal once again.

It’s great for a manager to have players able to come into a squad and make a real impact.

Decisions to make for Jim Goodwin ahead of next week’s Premiership trip to St Mirren.