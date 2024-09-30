Why thrilling Dundee United finale was ‘bittersweet’ for penalty hero Ross Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why thrilling Dundee United finale was ‘bittersweet’ for penalty hero Ross Graham

Graham coolly slotted home his third goal of the campaign from the spot.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Ross Graham wheels away in delight. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Graham never doubted his ability to convert Dundee United’s nerve-shredding spot-kick against Kilmarnock – even if he knew the sight of him stepping up would stun supporters.

With recognised penalty takers such as Louis Moult and Sam Dalby no longer on the field, the Tangerines’ academy graduate insists he wanted to “take responsibility” for the situation as the clock hit 99 minutes at Rugby Park.

Graham had never previously taken a penalty in a senior match. Indeed, his recent strike against Hearts – the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle – was the first time he had ever scored with his feet.

However, the hours of practice in training made perfect as the big defender sent Kieran O’Hara the wrong way to level the score at 3-3.

Dundee United delight after Ross Graham's leveller
Dundee United delight after Graham’s leveller. Image: SNS

He said: “It was my first senior penalty – I’m not sure many would have expected me to step up!

“But I fancied myself and took control of the situation. I’ve hit a few pens in training before, and I’ll always back myself. I felt confident and, with our usual penalty takers not on the pitch, I thought: why not step up?

“I think all the lads believed in me. They’ve probably watched me in training, and I know I’m a good striker of the ball. I asked the gaffer, and he had no worries – he was like, “go and take it!” Thankfully it got us the point.

“There wasn’t a lot of experience in this league still on the pitch for us, so I wanted to step up and take responsibility for the situation.”

Dundee United defender Ross Graham slots home from the spot,
Ross Graham slots home from the spot. Image: SNS

Asked whether he’ll step up for future spot-kicks, Graham added: “I think so. I’ll keep putting my name forward until I miss one – which hopefully never happens!”

Bittersweet rollercoaster

Graham now boasts three goals for the season (only trailing Kristijan Trapanovski in the scoring charts), and they have tended to be crucial strikes; match-winners against the Jambos and St Mirren, and the leveller on Saturday.

But rather than luxuriate in another key effort, Graham confesses to a “bittersweet” feeling after the 20-minute collapse at the start of the second half which saw United’s 1-0 lead turn into a 3-1 deficit.

Cool Ross Graham finds the corner for Dundee United
Cool Graham finds the corner. Image: SNS

“It’s a little bittersweet, personally,” added Graham. “I score the equaliser, but we conceded three goals – and that should never happen.

We need to be more ruthless in our own box defending crosses. The three goals all came from that.

“It was probably a good game as a neutral. But from our own perspective, we can’t start the second half the way we did. That goes for ANY game in this league.

“But the boys really stepped up after that and showed good character to dig in and get a good point.”

