Why thrilling Dundee United finale was ‘bittersweet’ for penalty hero Ross Graham

Ross Graham never doubted his ability to convert Dundee United’s nerve-shredding spot-kick against Kilmarnock – even if he knew the sight of him stepping up would stun supporters.

With recognised penalty takers such as Louis Moult and Sam Dalby no longer on the field, the Tangerines’ academy graduate insists he wanted to “take responsibility” for the situation as the clock hit 99 minutes at Rugby Park.

Graham had never previously taken a penalty in a senior match. Indeed, his recent strike against Hearts – the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle – was the first time he had ever scored with his feet.

However, the hours of practice in training made perfect as the big defender sent Kieran O’Hara the wrong way to level the score at 3-3.

He said: “It was my first senior penalty – I’m not sure many would have expected me to step up!

“But I fancied myself and took control of the situation. I’ve hit a few pens in training before, and I’ll always back myself. I felt confident and, with our usual penalty takers not on the pitch, I thought: why not step up?

“I think all the lads believed in me. They’ve probably watched me in training, and I know I’m a good striker of the ball. I asked the gaffer, and he had no worries – he was like, “go and take it!” Thankfully it got us the point.

“There wasn’t a lot of experience in this league still on the pitch for us, so I wanted to step up and take responsibility for the situation.”

Asked whether he’ll step up for future spot-kicks, Graham added: “I think so. I’ll keep putting my name forward until I miss one – which hopefully never happens!”

Bittersweet rollercoaster

Graham now boasts three goals for the season (only trailing Kristijan Trapanovski in the scoring charts), and they have tended to be crucial strikes; match-winners against the Jambos and St Mirren, and the leveller on Saturday.

But rather than luxuriate in another key effort, Graham confesses to a “bittersweet” feeling after the 20-minute collapse at the start of the second half which saw United’s 1-0 lead turn into a 3-1 deficit.

“It’s a little bittersweet, personally,” added Graham. “I score the equaliser, but we conceded three goals – and that should never happen.

“We need to be more ruthless in our own box defending crosses. The three goals all came from that.

“It was probably a good game as a neutral. But from our own perspective, we can’t start the second half the way we did. That goes for ANY game in this league.

“But the boys really stepped up after that and showed good character to dig in and get a good point.”