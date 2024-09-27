Key price changes on Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail journeys as fares rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key price changes on Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail journeys as fares rise

A scheme to scrap peak-time fares is coming to an end.

By Chloe Burrell
ScotRail train.
Train fares across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to rise. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Commuters across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to pay more to travel on ScotRail trains as a trial scrapping of peak-time fares comes to an end.

The Scottish Government-funded scheme began on October 2 last year and allowed passengers to travel all day on off-peak fares.

It meant a return fare between Edinburgh and Glasgow was £14.90 (off-peak) compared to the original £28.90 (peak-time).

This same journey will now cost £31.40.

We have put together a list of popular routes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling and how much it will cost to travel from Monday September 30 on an anytime return ticket:

  • Dundee to Edinburgh (£35 to £45) Price increase of 29%
  • Dundee to Glasgow (£47.80 to £58) Price increase of 21%
  • Dundee to Kirkcaldy (£23.70 to £30.80) Price increase of 30%
  • Dundee to Aberdeen (£38.30 to £49) Price increase of 28%
  • Dundee to Perth (£10.80 to £15.70) Price increase of 45%
  • Dundee to Arbroath (£10.40 to £13.60) Price increase of 31%
  • Perth to Edinburgh (£28 to £34.30) Price increase of 22%
  • Perth to Glasgow (£32.80 to £40.10) Price increase of 22%
  • Perth to Dundee (£10.80 to £15.70) Price increase of 45%
  • Perth to Kirkcaldy (£11.60 to £20.90) Price increase of 80%
  • Perth to Pitlochry (£18 to £24.70) Price increase of 37%
  • Stirling to Edinburgh (£12.10 to £19.90) Price increase of 64%
  • Stirling to Perth (£10.40 to £20.90) Price increase of 100%
  • Dunfermline to Edinburgh (£8.20 to £13.50) Price increase of 65%

According to the ScotRail website, the train firm will be offering additional savings for customers as the trial comes to an end.

From September 28, an extra discount will be applied to the cost of all season tickets for the next year, saving passengers more than 40% on their daily commute.

A Flexipass ticket will now include 12 journeys instead of 10 – for the same price – saving customers 32%.

