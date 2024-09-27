Key price changes on Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail journeys as fares rise

Commuters across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to pay more to travel on ScotRail trains as a trial scrapping of peak-time fares comes to an end.

The Scottish Government-funded scheme began on October 2 last year and allowed passengers to travel all day on off-peak fares.

It meant a return fare between Edinburgh and Glasgow was £14.90 (off-peak) compared to the original £28.90 (peak-time).

This same journey will now cost £31.40.

We have put together a list of popular routes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling and how much it will cost to travel from Monday September 30 on an anytime return ticket:

Dundee to Edinburgh (£35 to £45) Price increase of 29%

Dundee to Glasgow (£47.80 to £58) Price increase of 21%

Dundee to Kirkcaldy (£23.70 to £30.80) Price increase of 30%

Dundee to Aberdeen (£38.30 to £49) Price increase of 28%

Dundee to Perth (£10.80 to £15.70) Price increase of 45%

Dundee to Arbroath (£10.40 to £13.60) Price increase of 31%

Perth to Edinburgh (£28 to £34.30) Price increase of 22%

Perth to Glasgow (£32.80 to £40.10) Price increase of 22%

Perth to Dundee (£10.80 to £15.70) Price increase of 45%

Perth to Kirkcaldy (£11.60 to £20.90) Price increase of 80%

Perth to Pitlochry (£18 to £24.70) Price increase of 37%

Stirling to Edinburgh (£12.10 to £19.90) Price increase of 64%

Stirling to Perth (£10.40 to £20.90) Price increase of 100%

Dunfermline to Edinburgh (£8.20 to £13.50) Price increase of 65%

According to the ScotRail website, the train firm will be offering additional savings for customers as the trial comes to an end.

From September 28, an extra discount will be applied to the cost of all season tickets for the next year, saving passengers more than 40% on their daily commute.

A Flexipass ticket will now include 12 journeys instead of 10 – for the same price – saving customers 32%.