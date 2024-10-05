Furious Tony Docherty blasts red card decision as Dundee boss reacts to incredible late collapse in Kilmarnock defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Furious Tony Docherty blasts red card decision as Dundee boss reacts to incredible late collapse in Kilmarnock defeat

The 10-man Dark Blues led 2-0 with 85 minutes on the clock but lost at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with referee Grant Irvine after Mo Sylla's red card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Furious Tony Docherty has called for “accountability” over referee Grant Irvine’s decision to send off Mo Sylla before Dundee suffered an incredible late collapse to lose at home to Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues were 1-0 to the good thanks to Ziyad Larkeche’s opening goal and deserving of their lead heading towards the break.

The clash turned on a second yellow card for Sylla on 43 minutes. And, despite leading 2-0 thanks to Seun Adewumi’s lob, Dundee would lose the game 3-2 after conceding three goals in the final nine minutes of play.

The red card decision, however, baffled the Dundee boss, who also questioned the appointment of the official after not awarding the Dark Blues a penalty at Ross County.

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla earns a second yellow card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I’ve got to say that the game was massively affected by a decision by the referee again,” Docherty said.

“The referee that we had previous weeks that again had made a decision, a wrong decision up at Ross County which was concurred by the supervisor.

“I felt we were so dominant and in control, the game absolutely changes on that moment.

“There has to be accountability for me.

“I’ve watched it back so many times.

“For the life of me. I can’t see why.

“First of all I think the referee’s line of vision is impaired by Lyall Cameron, but he’s really quick to get his cards out.

“When I look at it back there is no intent by Mo Sylla. He actually doesn’t see Matty Kennedy at all.

Dundee took the lead through Ziyad Larkeche's first-half strike. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
“There was no intent, no recklessness and it should not result in a red card, which massively affected the game.

“I’ve got to say, I will accept responsibility absolutely for my team’s capitulation at the end there.

“I will accept that and I’ll work on it and I’ll try and make things better.

“But when there’s things that you’re not in control of and that being a pivotal moment in the game, then that’s where the huge frustration comes in.”

Pivotal moment

The match hinged on Mo Sylla’s red card on 43 minutes.

Until that point, Dundee were very much on top and deserved their half-time lead.

Ziyad Larkeche scores
Larkeche was bright down the left flank and opened the scoring with a fine finish.

Lyall Cameron set it up with a lovely disguised pass before the Frenchman found the inside of the far post.

On the half-hour mark, referee Irvine called over Mo Sylla and showed him the yellow card for an earlier clash with Killie striker Kyle Vassell.

The official was increasingly frustrating the home fans but the dissent from the stands was turned up to 11 when Sylla saw red.

Mo Sylla sees red
An innocuous-looking challenge between Sylla and Matty Kennedy saw both players sprawled on the ground.

Immediately Irvine had his yellow and red cards out, motioning that Sylla had caught Kennedy with the elbow. With that Dundee were down to 10 men.

Because it was a yellow card, VAR could not intervene.

Attack v defence

After dominating the first half, the second became a defensive display.

Dundee, though, stood up to the Killie onslaught – a Bruce Anderson drive off the post aside.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
And looked like they’d grabbed a vital win as subs Seb Palmer-Houlden and Seun Adewumi combined before the Austrian lobbed a brilliant finish over Robby McCrorie to make it 2-0.

That was on 81 minutes.

At this point, it’s “almost the perfect 10-man performance” for Docherty.

“We soaked up pressure, we defended well and hit on the counter,” the Dundee boss added.

“It was a brilliant goal from Seun, who is such a talented boy.

“The endeavour and work rate was there.

“We got the goal on 81 minutes and that should be it. The game should be done, we should win 2-0.

“But we make individual mistakes after that and now we are doing the post-mortem on how did we lose that game?”

Dundee went 2-0 up on 81 minutes.

On 86, Kilmarnock got their lifeline as a Kennedy shot squirmed under Jon McCracken.

On 88, Dundee’s frailty in defence cropped up again as Anderson nodded in at the far post.

Bruce Anderson levels the scores late on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
And deep into injury time, the collapse was complete as Bobby Wales turned inside the area and laid it on a plate for Kennedy.

Maturity needed

Even more frustrating for Docherty was the quality of his team’s defending in the closing minutes as they threw away three points to suffer a fourth straight defeat.

He added: “I genuinely feel in the last three home games we should have taken maximum points.

“We are showing a level of performance that should be picking up points but the reality is we are not.

“I need to take responsibility, the players need to take responsibility.

“We need to show more maturity to see games out.

“We concede in the 86th minute and it’s a mistake. They score 88th minute because we allow a cross in and don’t defend the back post.

“Then the winning goal there is a huge mistake in that as well.

“I’m hugely frustrated.”

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2): McCracken, Portales, C Robertson, Koumetio, Ingram (Astley 89), Larkeche, Sylla, Cameron, Tiffoney (Adewumi 66), Main (Fraser 46), Murray (Palmer-Houlden 66).

Subs not used: Carson, Mulligan, F Robertson, Braybrooke, Vetro.

Kilmarnock (3-5-2): McCrorie, Ndaba, Mayo (Burroughs 76), Deas, Lyons, Vassell (Wales 85), Kennedy, Armstrong (Mackay-Steven 76), Watson (McKenzie 63), Donnelly (Anderson 63), Watkins.

Subs not used: O’Hara, Murray, Cameron, Bainbridge.

Referee: Grant Irvine

VAR: Alan Muir

Attendance: 5,316

Conversation