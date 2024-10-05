REACTION: James McPake singles out captain’s performance in Dunfermline’s draw with Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REACTION: James McPake singles out captain’s performance in Dunfermline’s draw with Airdrie

The Pars boss revealed his players had been gutted to have to settle for a 1-1 stalemate.

Dunfermline Athletic FC boss James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
By Iain Collin

James McPake has hailed a ‘captain’s performance’ from Chris Hamilton after Dunfermline were ‘devastated’ not to take all three points against Airdrie.

Chris Kane’s 28th-minute penalty put the Pars in the ascendancy against the Diamonds.

Victory would have opened up a three-point gap between the Fifers and the Championship’s bottom team below them.

Chris Kane scores a penalty for Dunfermline Athletic.
Chris Kane puts Dunfermline ahead from the spot. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

However, Mason Hancock’s header midway through the second-half left the East End Park men to rue a third game without a win since the Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.

“Looking at my group of players in there, they’re devastated that we never got the win,” said McPake after the full-time whistle.

“That’s a bonus for me because ultimately we came down here to get three points.

“It’s not the result we wanted.

“It’s a point. I must reiterate it’s not the result we wanted coming here, but it’s something to build on.

‘A performance to build on’

“It’s a better performance, and defensively as a team it’s a better performance, in my opinion, than what we’ve shown probably in the last three or four weeks.

“Again, it’s a performance to build on. That’s the important thing.”

Dunfermline had to withstand a lot of long balls and set-pieces during a hard-fought 90 minutes.

And Hamilton, who was hauled off at the break seven days previously in the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park, was at the heart of the Pars’ resistance playing as a centre-half.

“He was excellent,” said McPake of Hamilton. “And that was a player who came off last week at half-time.

Pars striker Chris Kane is taken off with a knee injury against Airdrie.
Chris Kane is taken off with a knee injury against Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“I have no qualms in putting Hammy in there.

“He doesn’t care where he plays. He just loves playing for this club. It was a captain’s performance.

“He was excellent, and closely followed by Chris Kane and Craig Wighton today.

“I thought those two caused them all sorts of problems. Had we got that second goal then that’s the game done in my opinion.

“We would have been comfortable in that.”

Chris Kane injury

Meanwhile, McPake is hopeful goal-scorer Kane will recover fully after being substituted with 14 minutes remaining with a knee issue.

“I think he’s okay,” he added. “He got a kind of jolt through his knee when he landed awkwardly.

“Again, I can get why he worries about that knee in particular.

“But he’s okay. I hope he is as well because I think we’re now seeing a difference in Chris Kane and what he’s offering.”

Meanwhile, with Dapo Mebude making his debut as a late substitute, McPake said Lewis McCann missed the trip to Airdrie with a minor calf issue.

Conversation