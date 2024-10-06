Fife funeral fraudster dissolves clinic after venture into new unregulated business sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife funeral fraudster dissolves clinic after venture into new unregulated business sector

The director of a group campaigning to regulate the aesthetics industry in Scotland said the fraudster's fleeting enterprise makes "a mockery" of current scrutiny.

By Ross Gardiner
Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, AKA Barry Fisher.
Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, AKA Barry Fisher.

Convicted Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton’s latest business venture into another unregulated Scottish industry has lasted just over a month.

Stevenson-Hamilton was jailed for 33 months after selling dozens of phoney pre-paid funeral plans to unsuspecting Fifers and trousering more than £130,000.

Last year, he was also struck off by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after being convicted of posing as a registered nurse in Lanarkshire.

After being released from prison, the crook set up an aesthetics clinic named Valka in Balerno on the edge of Edinburgh.

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, AKA Barry Fisher.
Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, AKA Barry Fisher, was convicted of fraud at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

However the enterprise was shut down around a month after being incorporated.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing.

One of Scotland’s leading campaigners for regulation in the aesthetics industry says the fraudster’s ability to set up and practice makes a “mockery” of current scrutiny.

Short-lived clinic

After being jailed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Stevenson-Hamilton was released from custody in 2023.

On August 6 this year, he established Valka Aesthetics & Beauty Ltd, an aesthetics clinic which offered services including lip augmentation and Botox.

Fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton opened and closed aesthetics clinic Valka.

Online, he stated he was trained on Harley Street, an area of central London synonymous with medical practices.

A photograph on his website showed Stevenson-Hamilton apparently injecting a chemical into a patient’s face.

The website carried the tagline “Where aesthetics meets perfection.”

Barry Fisher – the name under which Stevenson-Hamilton was convicted in Lanarkshire – was the only person listed as a director.

‘Advanced training and reputable products’

The company had taken bookings through Groupon and industry website Treatwell.

On Treatwell’s website’s “meet the team section” a bio was available describing a clinic director known only as “B”.

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, AKA Barry Fisher, injecting a woman on Valka’s website.

It read: “Having completed advanced training in Harley Street, London, in a variety of non-surgical procedures, followed by a number of posts in the aesthetics field, I decided to open our clinic to provide safe, professional and quality treatment for our clients.

“Working with some of the best surgeons, doctors and aesthetics teams across the UK has given me the knowledge and desire to ensure that aesthetics remain ethical, safe and patient centred.

“I only use reputable, prescribed products in my clinic.

“This is something that I insist on to give me the peace of mind that every patient receives their desired outcomes of treatment.

The website is now unavailable.

Enterprise terminated

On September 22, an application was lodged on Companies House to strike the business off the register and dissolve it.

Barry Fisher alone signed the document as company director.

Valka aesthetics clinic.

Valka’s website has also been shut down.

Online, the company had received half-a-dozen five-star publicly-available reviews.

The Courier has not received any complaints relating to any procedures carried out at the clinic.

The Courier contacted Mr Fisher for comment.

Fraudster’s case ‘a mockery’

Stevenson-Hamilton was slammed for his malicious actions in what was, at the time, the unregulated undertaking industry.

Days after his conviction, the Financial Conduct Authority took over regulation of the funeral sector.

Aesthetics remains an unregulated industry in Scotland but this is something the Scottish Medical Aesthetics Safety Group want to see changed.

Director Jacqui Cooney said: “You could go on a one-day training course, open a clinic with a criminal record and inject somebody’s face and nobody would bat an eyelid.

“Barry Stevenson-Hamilton or Fisher obviously is a criminal because he’s had a criminal sentence. He’s been struck off by the SSSC as well.

“Criminals are moving from one clinic to another, moving on.

“Just because it’s Botox doesn’t mean it’s not medicine – you can cause strokes or blindness from dermo fillers.”

Botox needle
There are concerns about regulation in the aesthetics business. Image: Shutterstock

Explaining training and accreditation claims in general, Ms Cooney said: “It could be online, it may not have been in person.

“There is no legal requirement to be insured.

“These people are going on, possibly, an online course for three or four hours, getting a certificate and sending it to insurance firms.”

Ms Cooney says “have-a-go Joes” can achieve “10 certificates in one day”.

“They go from novice to expert in a day.

“There’s no onus on them, they don’t get struck off,  they can do what they like.

“It’s got worse since lockdown.”

Government progress

Regulation of the aesthetics industry in Scotland is being actively considered by the Scottish Government.

In June, new secondary legislation commenced regulating independent healthcare services including non-surgical cosmetic procedures provided by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Public health Minister Jenni Minto said: “I have confirmed that a public consultation into non-surgical cosmetic procedures to address gaps in regulation will be published before the end of the year.

“This is the next step in the process of delivering our goal of ensuring robust and proportionate regulation is introduced.

“We want to ensure all cosmetic procedures in Scotland are delivered from hygienic premises by appropriately trained practitioners, applying recognised standards and using regulated products.”

Criminal past

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton pled guilty to running a six-year scam at Stevensons funeral parlours around Fife by selling pre-paid funeral plans but pocketing the cash instead.

He raked in more than £130,000 by selling 40 of the fraudulent schemes to clients across the Kingdom.

Stevenson-Hamilton falsely represented himself as a qualified nurse at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He passed himself off as a nurse to H1 Healthcare but was convicted and later struck off by industry body the SSSC.

