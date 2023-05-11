Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton struck off care register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton struck off care register

The conman made £130,000 through branches of his award-winning firm Stevenson Funeral Directors.

By Laura Devlin
Funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A conman undertaker who was jailed for selling fake funeral plans to dozens of Fife families has been struck off the care register.

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton made £130,000 by orchestrating a major fraud through branches of his award-winning firm Stevenson Funeral Directors.

Between 2013 and 2019 he targeted vulnerable customers who spent thousands of pounds on pre-paid funeral packages – pocketing the fees instead of lodging them with a trustee.

Stevenson-Hamilton was jailed for 33 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last July.

After the fraud was uncovered, the former undertaker registered as a support worker with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) under the alias Barry Fisher.

Stevenson-Hamilton has been struck off by the SSSC. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He then registered as a carer with social care platform Florence but was subsequently suspended from the organisation in March 2021 following an investigation into an “incident”.

A temporary suspension order (TSO) was also placed on his registration.

‘Fisher’ was then employed by Clinical 24 – a company which supplies medical staff – as a healthcare assistant in a hospital setting but failed to notify the firm of the TSO.

It came just two months after he tried to pass himself off as a registered professional nurse to leading care sector employer H1 Healthcare.

The SSSC has now completely removed him from the register after a hearing into his conduct.

Conman had ‘attitude issues’

A report from the watchdog said: “You failed to disclose to your regulator that you had been charged with fraud, and you failed to disclose to your employer that you had been made subject to a temporary suspension order.

“These behaviours indicate underlying values and attitudinal issues.

“These behaviours could have placed service users at a risk of harm had you worked in a role that you were not appropriately registered or qualified to work in.”

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton
Stevenson-Hamilton sold fake funeral plans from his Fife businesses.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously that Stevenson-Hamilton’s bogus plans were uncovered by staff who worked for the firm.

He eventually admitted selling more than 40 phoney plans by fraudulently offering prepaid funeral care packages from branches in Cardenden, Rosyth, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

He was CEO and director of the company at the time.

