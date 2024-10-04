James McPake pinpoints ‘different’ qualities of new Dunfermline signing Dapo Mebude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake pinpoints ‘different’ qualities of new Dunfermline signing Dapo Mebude

The ex-Rangers striker this week penned a season-long agreement with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic FC signing Dapo Mebude.
New Dunfermline signing Dapo Mebude. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has spoken of his delight at Dunfermline giving new signing Dapo Mebude a platform to prove he is a ‘right talent’.

The Pars finally got a season-long deal for Mebude over the line on Wednesday after paperwork problems delayed an agreement originally struck last week.

Having been denied a possible debut against Queen’s Park last weekend, the 23-year-old is now poised to make his bow on Saturday in the clash away to Airdrie.

And McPake has hailed the qualities that he is convinced the former Rangers striker will add to his East End Park squad.

New Dunfermline Athletic FC signing Dapo Mebude stands in front of a brick wall.
Dapo Mebude has been branded a ‘right talent’ by Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I am looking forward to working with him,” said McPake. “He’s a player I can remember back in youth teams and obviously from following his career.

“He has had a tough time recently but he is looking really good and if we get him right and get him going then he’s a right talent.

“He is certainly different from the other strikers that we’ve got – in a good way.

“He’s different with the qualities he’s got and obviously other players have got their own qualities.

‘Clever’

“But it’s just that he is very dynamic, very strong, clever, and to be fair to him he’s played a fair bit of football as well for a younger one.”

Mebude has not played competitively this year, however, after being involved in a freak car crash back in January whilst playing in Belgium.

The one-time Watford marksman needed emergency surgery and was in a coma before making a full recovery.

He was then left searching for a new club after his Belgian employers, Oostende, went out of business in the summer.

Pars boss James McPake claps his hands.
James McPake is relishing working with new signing Dapo Mebude .Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“For what he’s been through,” added McPake, “to come back and and get himself going again, just in normal everyday life, which he has done (is great).

“And then to get in and show that he’s fit, ready to train every day and play.

“It shows that he’s recovered from that situation and I look at the quality of him as a footballer. I’m not qualified to touch on how his mental strength is – but he’s a good player.”

Meanwhile, Tobi Oluwayemi has trained following a thigh problem ahead of the trip to Airdrie, but Kyle Benedictus and Kieran Ngwenya remain sidelined with injuries.

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Neill Collins has praise for Lewis Vaughan as Raith Rovers boss gives update on…
East End Park, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal investor search 'progressing at pace' as talks step up with 'several…
Craig Napier points to the spot deep into stoppage time
SFA panel delivers final verdict on 2 huge Dundee United VAR calls in Kilmarnock…
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO 'assault' at Rangers match
Ex-St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was a guest on this week's Warm-Up YouTube show with ex-Dundee United and Dundee star Scott Allan. Image: Frame PR/William Hill
Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone sacking - then sparks YouTube hysterics with…
Owen Beck after being bitten
English Championship player gets lengthy ban for BITING ex-Dundee star Owen Beck
Amadou Bakayoko scored his first Dens Park goal against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Kilmarnock: Team news, danger men and referee at heart of Ross County…
Dundee United's Ross Graham, left, celebrates his winning goal against St Mirren at Tannadice
St Mirren vs Dundee United lowdown: 'Enforced changes', head-to-head record and ref who sent…
Fankaty Dabo warms up with Raith Rovers.
Fankaty Dabo hails similarities in Raith Rovers support after lasting connection with Coventry City…
Dundee United kid Jack Newman in action for Inverness
Could Inverness administration threat effect Jack Newman loan amid Dundee United break clause?

Conversation