Dunfermline await specialist advice on key player ahead of Airdrie clash

On-loan Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi has missed the last two games with a thigh injury.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake is hopeful over keeper Tobi Oluwayemi's fitness. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are hopeful of having Tobi Oluwayemi back in action this weekend – but are awaiting the all-clear from a specialist.

The on-loan Celtic goalkeeper has missed the Pars’ last two games with a thigh complaint picked up in last month’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers.

The 21-year-old was sent for scans in the wake of that 2-0 victory and ended up sitting on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle eight days later.

Tobi Oluwayemi warms up before a Dunfermline Athletic match.
Tobi Oluwayemi’s last appearance was in the 2-0 win over Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, the former Spurs trainee was not included in the match-day squad for Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Queen’s Park.

Oluwayemi looked to have solved Dunfermline’s growing goalkeeping crisis, which saw them name just Deniz Mehmet in their squad for all four Premier Sports Cup ties in July.

After his arrival from Parkhead in late August, he replaced the out-of-sorts Mehmet for the 1-1 draw with Ayr United and then featured in the SPFL Trust Trophy triumph over East Fife and the derby success.

Important figure

But, since dropping back out of the side after that three-game unbeaten sequence, the Fifers have lost twice.

The highly-rated youngster is already regarded as an important figure in James McPake’s side and they will be keeping their fingers crossed for good news from discussions with medics on Wednesday.

The East End Park men travel to Airdrie on Saturday for a clash between the Championship’s bottom two sides and are hopeful Oluwayemi will be passed fit to play.

Dunfermline currently sit ninth after seven league matches following a difficult start to the new campaign.

