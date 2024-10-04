‘Inspirational’ Dundee cancer fundraiser Jodi, 45, dies after heart attack

A Dundee woman who raised thousands of pounds for charity after being told she had terminal cancer has died in hospital.

Jodi Cunningham, 45, died on Saturday September 28 after suffering a heart attack on an overnight stay in Ballater a week earlier.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remained for five days until being transferred to Ninewells, where she later died.

The Courier reported that Jodi had raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggie’s Centre at an end-of-life party at Invercarse Hotel.

‘Incredible’ Jodi Cunningham remembered by her beloved husband

George Cunningham said his wife had been “incredible” throughout her battle.

“The way Jodi has dealt with this from day one has been incredible,” he said.

“She didn’t want to mope or feel down and joked throughout – despite the reality of what she was facing.

“Jodi was always looking at goals to keep her going, such as trips to Amsterdam and the party at Invercarse Hotel.

“She wanted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggies Centre as part of the celebration of her life.

“That party meant the world to her, surrounded by family and friends.

“She was delighted to have raised over £10,000 for both charities during the event.

“I thought Jodi might hit a down point after the party but, incredibly, she didn’t.

“That was a testament to the way Jodi has continued to fight.”

End-of-life party inspired by celebrant idea

Jodi, a former Abertay University student who worked at Tesco, began feeling pain while on holiday in May.

Doctors later confirmed she had clear-cell ovarian cancer that had also spread to her stomach, liver and appendix.

She previously told The Courier: “Before getting this news, I’d actually wanted to change profession to being a celebrant.

“That possible career change inspired me to throw a bash to celebrate my life – I thought, ‘F*** it’.”

Precious final moments with dog Ralphie

George praised hospital staff as he recalled the final days of Jodi’s life.

“We were in ARI for five days and we couldn’t fault the nurses and staff there,” he said.

“They thought after her heart attack she might get out in the days that followed.

“Although she was able to talk she just never got better.

“I’m so thankful we were able to get her back to Ninewells Hospital via ambulance.

“The staff that transported her back allowed our dog Ralphie to see her before going into Ninewells – they were brilliant.

“The days in Ninewells Hospital were difficult but Jodi always wanted to be surrounded by her friends and family.

“Everyone got a chance to visit.

“Throughout this, Jodie has been an inspiration.”

Jodi’s funeral service will take place at 1pm on October 17 at Invercarse Hotel.

Donations to Macmillan and Maggie’s Centre can be made at the service in Jodi’s memory