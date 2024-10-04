Fife BREAKING: Bus crash in Fife prompts police presence Emergency services have closed the B939 near Blebocraigs. By Ben MacDonald & Claire Warrender October 4 2024, 6:30pm October 4 2024, 6:30pm Share BREAKING: Bus crash in Fife prompts police presence Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5097690/fife-minibus-crash-blebocraigs/ Copy Link 0 comment Police make their way towards the minibus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A minibus has crashed in a field in Fife after a collision with a car. prompting an emergency response. Police remain at the scene after the incident on the B939 near Blebocraigs, which is believed to have taken place on Friday afternoon around 3pm. Emergency services attended the scene, with an air ambulance spotted arriving nearby. It has since left the area but officers are still in attendance while the road remains closed. Police remain at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A Scottish Charity Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “Our Perth crew received a call at 3pm regarding a RTC involving a minibus and a car. “Paramedics assisted at the scene but no one was airlifted to hospital.” Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
