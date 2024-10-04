BREAKING: Bus crash in Fife prompts police presence

A minibus has crashed in a field in Fife after a collision with a car. prompting an emergency response.

Police remain at the scene after the incident on the B939 near Blebocraigs, which is believed to have taken place on Friday afternoon around 3pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, with an air ambulance spotted arriving nearby.

It has since left the area but officers are still in attendance while the road remains closed.

A Scottish Charity Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “Our Perth crew received a call at 3pm regarding a RTC involving a minibus and a car.

“Paramedics assisted at the scene but no one was airlifted to hospital.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

