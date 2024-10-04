John Swinney: Double Dundee election victory shows city’s trust in SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney: Double Dundee election victory shows city's trust in SNP

The First Minister joined the newly elected councillors in the city on Friday to celebrate.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

First Minister John Swinney says the SNP’s double by-election victory in Dundee demonstrates the strong relationship between the city and his party.

The SNP leader visited the City of Discovery on Friday to meet the newly elected councillors for Strathmartine and Lochee.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Swinney said he was “delighted” with the result.

“I am very pleased. These were critical by-elections for us. Strathmartine was a by-election we absolutely had to hold to maintain control of the council.

“We not only held that but went on to win the Lochee ward.

John Swinney said the result showed the “depth of trust” Dundee has in his party. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It really demonstrates the depth of trust between the people of Dundee and the SNP,” he said.

Labour had been hopeful it could pull off an upset, potentially securing both seats and robbing the nationalists of control of the local authority.

But it proved to be a disappointing night for Anas Sarwar, with the party pushed into third place in Strathmartine behind SNP candidate Jimmy Black and the Liberal Democrats.

In Lochee, Labour candidate Marty Smith came second to the SNP’s Lee Mills.

‘Dundee by-election results show SNP’s recovery’

Mr Swinney said the result proved there was a “strong recovery” in the SNP’s performance.

At the general election, the party’s lead was cut from 33% to just 2% in Dundee Central.

“The Labour party put a lot of effort into winning these seats, they were very confident they were going to do so and they’ve not managed, said the First Minister.

“It’s a real set-back for Labour and it’s a real boost for the SNP. It demonstrates that there is a strong relationship between the people of Dundee and the SNP.

“I want to build on that because it’s so important we build that public trust and confidence.”

5 alarm bells for Labour in Dundee double defeat to SNP

Mr Swinney said the result was in part down to a sense of disappointment among the public about Labour’s performance in government, with “more of the same” on austerity.

He added: “People were promised change and the change they’ve had is unwelcome. They’ve had the removal of winter heating payments as one of their first acts in office.”

Inside Labour, some have begun to express frustration at Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

Insiders told The Courier the removal of the winter fuel payment from those not in receipt of pension credit had “hammered” the party’s by-election chances.

The Courier understands the party’s Strathmartine candidate Richard McCready expressed concern internally about the impact the benefit’s removal was having among voters.

