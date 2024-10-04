5 alarm bells for Labour in Dundee double defeat to SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 alarm bells for Labour in Dundee double defeat to SNP

Scottish Labour were hoping to build on a wave of recovery in Lochee and Strathmartine - but Sir Keir Starmer’s “teething problems” might be coming back to bite them.

Anas Sarwar Dundee Labour by-election
Despite hopes of victory in Dundee, Labour were handed a double defeat by the SNP. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Anas Sarwar got a taste of things to come in Dundee as his party lost out on a chance to land a blow on the SNP in two city by-elections.

Scottish Labour fell to the SNP in Strathmartine and in Lochee in two results announced overnight on Thursday.

The results, an undoubted boost for First Minister John Swinney, gave the SNP an even stronger majority on Dundee city council.

For Labour, it is a stinging loss after they had talked up their chances.

Here are five reasons Scottish Labour might start to panic.

1. Does Dundee just prefer the SNP?

Scotland’s Yes City has long backed the nationalists, even prior to Scottish Labour’s wipeout in 2015.

Once a Labour city, a determined campaign to grow support for both the SNP and independence has been under way since at least the late 1990s.

While the party’s share of the vote reduced dramatically at the general election, and Labour saw some green shoots of recovery, perhaps the city’s voters just prefer the SNP?

2. Winter fuel payment backlash

SNP campaigners told The Courier that anger over the new Labour government’s decision to restrict the winter fuel payment for pensioners was raised time and again by voters.

Heating
The new government have changed the rules on the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

Hopes had been high inside Labour, but when the feedback started coming in, some insiders began talking down their chances of success.

The UK Government is also retaining the two-child benefit cap, a controversial Conservative-era policy that experts say plays a significant role in child poverty levels.

Anas Sarwar will be aware how unpopular decisions by his colleagues in Westminster could scupper his dream of being the next first minister after 2026.

3. A return to austerity

“Read my lips: no austerity under Labour”. That was Anas Sarwar’s message to Scots in the general election campaign.

But Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves immediately undermined that by saying cuts would be required to fill a £22 billion blackhole in the public coffers.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra and his Labour boss Anas Sarwar. Image: PA

This includes a review of whether £20 million in levelling up cash for the city that was promised by the previous government will actually be delivered.

Voters hate nothing more than what they perceive as a broken pledge.

4. Sir Keir’s freebies

Campaigners told The Courier that the backlash over freebies, gifts and donations received by the Labour leadership was also raised on the doorstep.

Labour promised to return government to public service.

The perception, fair or not, that politicians are using their office for personal enrichment, may have influenced how voters in Lochee and Strathmartine used their ballot.

5. Trust

Anas Sarwar admitted the new Labour government is experiencing teething problems.

His party promised changed and voters in Scotland seemed to tentatively endorse their plan.

Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar Scottish Labour Dundee
Securing the voters’ trust, and ensuring it’s not betrayed, will make or break Scottish Labour’s hopes of a return to power. Image: Shutterstock.

But public backlash over the winter fuel payment, the two-child benefit cap, public spending cuts and freebie gate may be seen as a betrayal of that trust.

Scottish Labour’s road to recovery in Scotland has been long and challenging. Securing and maintaining the trust of voters will be crucial.

On these early tests, the party has struggled.

Conversation