Morgan Academy head teacher appointed to top role at new £100m Dundee super school

Johnny Lothian has led the Dundee secondary school for four years.

By Laura Devlin
Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The head teacher of Morgan Academy has been appointed the campus leader of Dundee’s new £100m super school.

Johnny Lothian, who has been at the helm of Morgan for four years, confirmed his appointment on social media.

It comes a little under two months after Dundee City Council advertised the £110k head teacher role for East End Community Campus.

The new school is a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy and is expected to open in August 2025.

New head ‘grateful and exited’

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Lothian said: “It is with mixed feelings that I share an upcoming change of role.

“Having enjoyed a very happy four years as leader of the Morgan Academy learning community, I am grateful and excited to be taking up the role of Campus Leader of the new East End Community Campus in Dundee.”

Among the responsibilities of the head teacher role were providing “leadership, good management and strategic direction to the campus”.

Architect’s drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes.
The school is scheduled to open to pupils next year. Image: Holmes Miller.

Mr Lothian will also be expected to lead the development of the school curriculum and set a campus policy for the behaviour management of pupils.

In his current role as Morgan head teacher, Mr Lothian helped develop an initiative aimed at tackling poor attendance at the school.

Speaking to The Courier last year, he detailed how during the 18 months the school piloted this work its attendance rate rose by 1.5%.

Flood concerns at new super school

Described as the city’s first flagship community campus, Dundee City Council says the new school will also provide “fantastic” sports and leisure facilities.

The campus will have capacity for around 1,900 pupils.

However, repeated concerns have been raised over the Drumgeith Road site chosen for the new campus.

East End Community Campus flooding Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Formerly home to St Saviours High School – which was demolished over a decade ago – the site is a known flood risk.

And pictures taken in the aftermath of Storm Babet last year showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

