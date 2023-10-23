Fresh concerns for Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ site in wake of Storm Babet flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh concerns for Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ site in wake of Storm Babet flooding

The East End Community Campus is being built on the site of the former St Saviours High School at Drumgeith Road. 

By Laura Devlin
The flooding at the constuction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.
The flooding at the constuction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.

Fresh concerns have been raised over flooding at the site of Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ in the wake of Storm Babet.

The East End Community Campus – a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy – is being built on land at Drumgeith Road.

The former St Saviour’s RC High School used to sit on the site before it was demolished over a decade ago.

Construction of the new campus began in June, a little under a year after Dundee City Council gave it the green-light. It is expected to open in August 2025.

However the construction site was among the areas in Dundee impacted by severe flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Pictures taken on Friday show the extent of the damage, with building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

The local authority has said contractors are on site today to assess the situation.

The new school building site under water on Friday, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The new school has often proved to be controversial and a public consultation held in 2020 revealed concerns over the potential for flooding in the area.

One respondent asked what was being done to ensure the new school avoids the fate of St Saviour’s which, they said, ended up “sinking” into the ground.

And another queried if the drains “could cope with more use from a building estimated to have 1,800 plus people”.

Responding to the concerns, council officials said a “collaborative flood assessment” was happening with another local authority along the Dighty Burn to “understand and address the long-standing flooding issues”.

Pool denied: An artist’s impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect.

But the viability of site is under fresh scrutiny in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

Taking to social media, one member of the public said: “[It’s] beggars belief they decided to build a school in that area.

“Nothing has ever been done to mitigate the flooding issues surrounding the Dighty Burn.

Drumgeith Road was blocked with flooding following Storm Babet. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

Another added: “The decision to build the new school opposite the Drumgeith gets worse ever time I see these photos.”

The fate of the former St Saviour’s building was also raised, with one person adding: “Knocked down my high school years ago and said they couldn’t build the replacement on that land.

“Then years on, they decide to now build on it.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “As we have seen Storm Babet brought with it unparalleled conditions which meant that the speed and scale of the flood water overwhelmed every effort to hold it back, not just in parts of Dundee but elsewhere in eastern parts of the country.

“The contractors are currently on site and are assessing the situation.”

