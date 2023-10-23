Fresh concerns for Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ site in wake of Storm Babet flooding

Fresh concerns have been raised over flooding at the site of Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ in the wake of Storm Babet.

The East End Community Campus – a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy – is being built on land at Drumgeith Road.

The former St Saviour’s RC High School used to sit on the site before it was demolished over a decade ago.

Construction of the new campus began in June, a little under a year after Dundee City Council gave it the green-light. It is expected to open in August 2025.

However the construction site was among the areas in Dundee impacted by severe flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Pictures taken on Friday show the extent of the damage, with building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

The local authority has said contractors are on site today to assess the situation.

The new school has often proved to be controversial and a public consultation held in 2020 revealed concerns over the potential for flooding in the area.

One respondent asked what was being done to ensure the new school avoids the fate of St Saviour’s which, they said, ended up “sinking” into the ground.

And another queried if the drains “could cope with more use from a building estimated to have 1,800 plus people”.

Responding to the concerns, council officials said a “collaborative flood assessment” was happening with another local authority along the Dighty Burn to “understand and address the long-standing flooding issues”.

But the viability of site is under fresh scrutiny in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

Taking to social media, one member of the public said: “[It’s] beggars belief they decided to build a school in that area.

“Nothing has ever been done to mitigate the flooding issues surrounding the Dighty Burn.

Another added: “The decision to build the new school opposite the Drumgeith gets worse ever time I see these photos.”

The fate of the former St Saviour’s building was also raised, with one person adding: “Knocked down my high school years ago and said they couldn’t build the replacement on that land.

“Then years on, they decide to now build on it.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “As we have seen Storm Babet brought with it unparalleled conditions which meant that the speed and scale of the flood water overwhelmed every effort to hold it back, not just in parts of Dundee but elsewhere in eastern parts of the country.

“The contractors are currently on site and are assessing the situation.”