Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee – but admits new government has ‘teething problems’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee – but admits new government has ‘teething problems’

The Scottish Labour leader was in Lochee as he hit out at the SNP's "record of failure" on housing

By Alasdair Clark
Anas Sarwar takes a penalty shot at the Street Soccer Scotland change centre in Lochee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Anas Sarwar takes a penalty shot at the Street Soccer Scotland change centre in Lochee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Anas Sarwar hopes Labour could pull off a double victory in two Dundee council by-elections this week.

The Scottish Labour leader was in Lochee visiting Street Soccer Scotland’s “change centre”.

He spoke with staff at the centre about the wraparound service they provide locals with support around mental health and homelessness.  support through football.

Voters in Lochee and Strathmartine will head to the polling stations on Thursday in two Dundee City Council by-elections.

The Scottish Labour leader with players at the centre. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Mr Sarwar told The Courier he’s looking towards a continued recovery in the city.

“Dundee, in recent times, has been challenging for Labour,” he said.

“But if you look at the last election, and what’s happening in the council elections, it’s clear that Labour is competing again.”

Despite winning a landslide victory at the general election, Sir Keir Starmer’s new government has been hit by a series of damaging stories in recent weeks about gifts and donations.

‘Teething problems’

Mr Sarwar admitted the new Labour government had experienced teething problems.

Mr Sarwar conceded: “There’s teething problems, of course.

“Every institution has teething problems when there is change, but you can see the stark contrast already from a government that’s serious about public service and a far-right crank fest that you at the Tory conference.”

Insiders speculate the by-election could see a low turnout. Mr Sarwar said he “understood” why Scots feel “scunnered”.

He added: “I can understand why there is lots of pessimism out in the country.

Scottish Labour capitalise on housing crisis

“I can understand why people feel as if politics is distant to them. I’ve had that view over the last 14 years under a Tory government, the last 17 years under an SNP government.”

It comes as Scottish Labour look to highlight what they say is the SNP’s “record of shame” on housing.

New data revealed that Scots families are now typically spending more than a year and a half stuck in temporary accommodation.

The average time couples with children have already spent living in temporary accommodation as of 31 March 2024 was 565 days, with average stays in some areas reaching almost two years.

As of March 2024, there were more than 10,000 children stuck in temporary accommodation, including 310 staying in B&Bs and 55 in hostels.

Encouraging voters to have their say, Mr Sarwar said: “People have a deep frustration with the Scottish Government and their record.

“But change is worth it. Change is not easy. It’s difficult but it’s worth it. It will make a difference to you, your family, your local community and your country. That’s what I’m in it for.”

Lee Mills, the SNP’s Lochee candidate, said: “People on the doors are angry about Labour’s winter fuel betrayal of pensioners.

“Shocking new figures reveal that 20,800 pensioners in Dundee will lose out due to Labour’s shameful cut.

“Voters have an opportunity to send Labour a message on Thursday by voting SNP.

“To say that they oppose Labour’s winter fuel cuts, are appalled by Labour’s freebies scandal, and reject Labour imposing austerity cuts on Scotland.”

More from Politics

Alex Salmond and George Galloway.
Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for…
3
Scottish Government Oasis Tickets
EXCLUSIVE: Oasis ticket website accessed by Scottish Government devices nearly 10,000 times
First Minister John Swinney during a visit to Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
John Swinney claims peak rail trial was not value for money as fares from…
9
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside falsely claimed it deleted Dundee HIV patient’s historic medical records
2
Andrew Marr went to school in Dundee. Image: PA.
5 of Dundee TV veteran Andrew Marr’s most memorable quotes
paul whitelaw Nigel Farage 22/5/19 - Nigel Farage On top of the campaign bus in Kent during the build up to the EU elections.
Perthshire Tory MSP's warning over votes for Nigel Farage's Reform in local by-elections
3
Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway returns to Lochee roots to shake up Dundee by-election on home…
15
Andrew Marr went to school in Dundee. Image: PA.
TV veteran Andrew Marr accused of having 'Dundee-centred world view' in Gaelic row
41
A boat rescue in action in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Nearly 60 Brechin homes devastated by Storm Babet will never be fit to live…
4
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
SNP spooked in Dundee as Labour targets double by-election win
16

Conversation