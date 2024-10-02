Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee – but admits new government has ‘teething problems’

Anas Sarwar hopes Labour could pull off a double victory in two Dundee council by-elections this week.

The Scottish Labour leader was in Lochee visiting Street Soccer Scotland’s “change centre”.

He spoke with staff at the centre about the wraparound service they provide locals with support around mental health and homelessness. support through football.

Voters in Lochee and Strathmartine will head to the polling stations on Thursday in two Dundee City Council by-elections.

Mr Sarwar told The Courier he’s looking towards a continued recovery in the city.

“Dundee, in recent times, has been challenging for Labour,” he said.

“But if you look at the last election, and what’s happening in the council elections, it’s clear that Labour is competing again.”

Despite winning a landslide victory at the general election, Sir Keir Starmer’s new government has been hit by a series of damaging stories in recent weeks about gifts and donations.

‘Teething problems’

Mr Sarwar conceded: “There’s teething problems, of course.

“Every institution has teething problems when there is change, but you can see the stark contrast already from a government that’s serious about public service and a far-right crank fest that you at the Tory conference.”

Insiders speculate the by-election could see a low turnout. Mr Sarwar said he “understood” why Scots feel “scunnered”.

He added: “I can understand why there is lots of pessimism out in the country.

Scottish Labour capitalise on housing crisis

“I can understand why people feel as if politics is distant to them. I’ve had that view over the last 14 years under a Tory government, the last 17 years under an SNP government.”

It comes as Scottish Labour look to highlight what they say is the SNP’s “record of shame” on housing.

New data revealed that Scots families are now typically spending more than a year and a half stuck in temporary accommodation.

The average time couples with children have already spent living in temporary accommodation as of 31 March 2024 was 565 days, with average stays in some areas reaching almost two years.

As of March 2024, there were more than 10,000 children stuck in temporary accommodation, including 310 staying in B&Bs and 55 in hostels.

Encouraging voters to have their say, Mr Sarwar said: “People have a deep frustration with the Scottish Government and their record.

“But change is worth it. Change is not easy. It’s difficult but it’s worth it. It will make a difference to you, your family, your local community and your country. That’s what I’m in it for.”

Lee Mills, the SNP’s Lochee candidate, said: “People on the doors are angry about Labour’s winter fuel betrayal of pensioners.

“Shocking new figures reveal that 20,800 pensioners in Dundee will lose out due to Labour’s shameful cut.

“Voters have an opportunity to send Labour a message on Thursday by voting SNP.

“To say that they oppose Labour’s winter fuel cuts, are appalled by Labour’s freebies scandal, and reject Labour imposing austerity cuts on Scotland.”