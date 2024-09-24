Dundee woman, 45, with terminal cancer raises thousands at end-of-life party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman, 45, with terminal cancer raises thousands at end-of-life party

"The best way I can see of dealing with this is to live and laugh."

By James Simpson
Jodi Cunningham and husband George at her end-of-life party. Image: Supplied
Jodi Cunningham and husband George at her end-of-life party. Image: Supplied

A Dundee woman who has been given a terminal cancer diagnosis has raised thousands for charity at an end-of-life party.

Jodi Cunningham, 45, received the “devastating” news her ovarian cancer has spread to other parts of her body earlier this year.

Although the former Abertay University student says she has her “down moments”, she does not want to let the disease dictate the time she has left.

Along with husband George, she has been creating memories – including a bucket list trip to Amsterdam and planning to see Dundee DJ Hannah Laing perform.

She was joined by friends and family at the party in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggie’s Centre.

‘I didn’t want cancer to dictate the time I have left’

Jodi, a Tesco manager, has had endometriosis – when tissue similar to the lining grows outside of the uterus – for most of her life, leaving her in “crippling” pain at times.

But while on holiday in May, she began suffering a different type of pain.

She told The Courier: “I initially thought it was connected to my endometriosis.

“I wasn’t eating and I got a scan and they discovered a cyst on my ovary – which I knew about.

“They looked at the scan again and discovered cancer on my bowel.”

Jodi was surrounded by family and friends at the party. Image: Supplied

Doctors at Ninewells Hospital confirmed Jodi had clear-cell ovarian cancer that had also spread to her stomach, liver and appendix.

She said: “I was told chemo wasn’t going to work, aside from extending my life by a few more months.

“While it was a devastating diagnosis, I didn’t want this to dictate the time I have left.

“Before getting this news, I’d actually wanted to change profession to being a celebrant.

“That possible career change inspired me to throw a bash to celebrate my life – I thought, ‘F*** it’.

A painting of Jodi and dog Ralphie by Dundee artist Syke. Image: Supplied

“I wanted to celebrate while I’m here and be surrounded by friends and family.

“The best way I can see of dealing with this is to live and laugh.

“Planning more bucket list stuff, including seeing DJ Hannah Laing, has kept me motivated.”

The couple have now raised more than £10,000 for the cancer charities, aided by George completing the Kiltwalk.

More from Dundee

To go with story by Mark Asquith. The installation is part of Dundee?s Beano-themed festival Summer (Bash) Streets Festival which will be running over the next 10 days. Picture shows; Drone pictures of the Beanotown sign that is on The Law. Dundee. Supplied by Ben Hirst Date; 15/07/2022
Dundee set for UK-first nature programme which could transform Coldside into 'mini Eden'
A sign for the botanic gardens in Dundee.
Coffee shop at Dundee Botanic Gardens set to close
Xbox controller
Dundee 'mighty thief' swung drug pipe at Asda worker when caught stealing Xbox controllers
Camperdown Park previously hosted Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Huge dance event set to take place at Camperdown Park in Dundee
2
Traffic problems on Grove Road in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Traffic chaos as major Broughty Ferry roadworks get under way
2
The Broughty Ferry roadworks have begun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as drivers face months of disruption
9
The Courier, CR0032432, News, Templeton Woods in Dundee has been closed to the public due to damage caused by Storm Arwen. Picture shows; general views of the forest with multiple trees down across walkways. Wednesday 1st December, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
5 Dundee parks and green spaces set for £170k council investment
3
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
SNP spooked in Dundee as Labour targets double by-election win
7
Police at Dundee Railway Station
Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train
Taxi stock
Dundee taxi fares set to increase by nearly 13% just before Christmas
12

Conversation