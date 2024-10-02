Dunfermline snap up ex-Rangers striker Dapo Mebude

Dunfermline have snapped up former Rangers and Watford striker Dapo Mebude.

The 23-year-old has been on trial with the Pars in recent weeks and strengthened his case for a deal with a goal in last Tuesday’s reserve win over Falkirk.

He becomes the Fifers’ eighth new signing of the season and follows on from the recent capture of Craig Clay.

Mebude could now make his debut for the East End Park men in Saturday’s league clash away to Airdrie.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s been good. When I got the text to come up, I was excited.

“Obviously, I know about the club because I grew up in Scotland and I was happy to come in and see what it was like.

“And, from the first day, to be fair, I enjoyed training and everyone was good – the team, the gaffer, the staff.

“I felt part of the squad from the first or second day.

“I know Chris Hamilton, I played with him at youth level with Scotland, and I know Kane Ritchie-Hosler [from Rangers], and I played against Ewan Otoo and Tobi [Oluwayemi].

‘Easy’

“But it’s been easy getting to know everyone.”

Mebude has been looking for a new club since leaving Oostende in Belgium at the end of last season as the troubled second-tier outfit plunged into bankruptcy.

He was briefly on trial with both Raith Rovers and Livingston before being invited to train with Dunfermline.

The Scotland U/21 cap is seeking to rebuild his career after a life-threatening car crash in Belgium back in January.

The marksman’s car struck a tree after leaving the road. He had to be cut from his vehicle before undergoing emergency surgery.

It was subsequently reported the London-born player, who moved to Scotland when he was at primary school, was in a coma for five days.

“The gaffer has just highlighted the qualities he thinks I’ve got and told me he just wants me to be myself and be free and be confident,” added Mebude.

“Everything he said to me aligns with what I want to do as a player. And he’s put quite a lot of trust into me.

“So, I feel ready to go and I feel good. I’ll give 100 per cent for the club, for my team-mates and for the gaffer.”