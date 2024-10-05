Dundee loanee Seun Adewumi on Scottish football, settling in city and Burnley ambition

Dundee FC loanee Seun Adewumi insists he thrives under pressure.

That’s why the Austria U/21 international is at Dens Park – to gain valuable experience of the intensity of British football.

His deal lasts until January before he joins up with parent club Burnley after the English Championship side plucked him out of the Austrian second tier.

Adewumi said farewell to hometown club FAC before signing a four-year deal at Turfmoor on deadline day and immediately headed north of the border to Dens Park.

Already he’s shown glimpses of his pace and quality in his three appearances so far.

That included his first Dundee start – a daunting task away to Rangers in front of 34,000 spectators.

“It was an outstanding feeling playing in front of such a big crowd,” the 19-year-old said.

“I was grateful the gaffer had the trust in me to play in such a huge game. It was a great experience.

“A couple of weeks before I had played for Austria against England U/21s and there were maybe 10-12,000 at the game but Ibrox was something different!

“It made me want more of that experience and I loved the atmosphere.

“There was also a great atmosphere at Dens on Saturday against Aberdeen.

“I am not really used to it because the crowds back in Austria were smaller.

“But I think it pushed me a lot because I want people to come to see what we can do and what I can do. It was a great feeling.”

Loving Dundee

It’s early days for a young player getting his first taste of living abroad and leaving the city of Vienna behind.

But swiftly Adewumi has been involved in games and insists Dundee is a perfect place to learn.

“This is my first time away from home and I have come from a huge city like Vienna to Dundee,” he added.

“But Dundee is a really nice and calm place. Maybe I need it, where I can just completely focus on football.

“I can go for walks here, where I can think about what I can do to get better, focus on my diet so it is good.

“My older brother William, 26, is staying with me for the first three months until I am fully settled in.

“He is studying economics in Vienna but he is in his last year now and he will continue his studies from here.

“I knew being alone in another country would be difficult so he is here for me.”

Pressure

Burnley, too, are keeping a close eye on their asset after a long summer chase.

We have signed Oluwaseun Adewumi from Austrian side Floridsdorfer for an undisclosed fee, with the forward immediately joining Dundee on loan 🤝 Both parts of the transfer are subject to international clearance. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 30, 2024

“I liked the vision from Burnley and also the plan they have for me,” Adewumi added.

“So I took the opportunity and I am very grateful that everything worked out well.

“They gave me a four-year contract so hopefully I will have a bright future with Burnley.

“It is just step by step but I am looking to gain game experience here and everything will turn out well.

“Everyone here has big expectations for me but I think I am a player who can perform under pressure.

“So it is a good thing.”