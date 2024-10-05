Do you have the ‘Angus Factor’ to take karaoke crown in £750 competition?

The hunt is on for singers with the ‘Angus Factor’ after a £750 karaoke competition was launched.

And the DJ behind the event says it’s the biggest cash pot put up locally for singers of all ages.

The stars of the mic will be decided in a Hogmanay showdown in the Arbroath venue hosting the competition.

Scott McCrum had the idea after being back behind the decks as dj seven in Angus pubs and clubs.

“I’ve been playing all over Angus and noticed there’s lots of good karaoke singers in Forfar, Brechin, Montrose, Arbroath, Kirriemuir and Carnoustie,” said Scott.

“So I thought it would be great to run a big karaoke competition and find out who’s the best in Angus.

“Hats off to the Pageant Bar in Arbroath for putting up the prize fund.”

“I ran this before in Ayrshire and it went very well,” Scott added.

“But I’ve never heard of one that under-18s were able to go to. They’re able to go to the Pageant because it’s a food venue and we’ll have their heats and competition in the afternoon.”

When is the Angus Factor launching?

Adult heats will be held on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 9.30pm.

Junior heats are on Saturday afternoons from 3pm on November 9, 16, 23 and 30. All under 18 singers must be accompanied by an adult.

The first semi-final will be the juniors on Saturday December 7 at 3pm.

The adult semi-final takes place on Thursday December 12 at 9.30pm.

And the Hogmanay grand finale for to select both the junior and adult karaoke king or queen starts at The Pageant at 2pm on December 31.

You can find all the competition details on dj seven’s Facebook page.