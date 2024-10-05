Do you have the ‘Angus Factor’ to take karaoke crown in £750 competition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Do you have the ‘Angus Factor’ to take karaoke crown in £750 competition?

Organisers say the Angus Factor event in an Arbroath venue is the area's biggest ever cash prize for karaoke singers of all ages.

By Graham Brown
Angus Factor karaoke finalists will hit the high notes on Hogmanay. Image: Shutterstock
Angus Factor karaoke finalists will hit the high notes on Hogmanay. Image: Shutterstock

The hunt is on for singers with the ‘Angus Factor’ after a £750 karaoke competition was launched.

And the DJ behind the event says it’s the biggest cash pot put up locally for singers of all ages.

The stars of the mic will be decided in a Hogmanay showdown in the Arbroath venue hosting the competition.

Scott McCrum had the idea after being back behind the decks as dj seven in Angus pubs and clubs.

“I’ve been playing all over Angus and noticed there’s lots of good karaoke singers in Forfar, Brechin, Montrose, Arbroath, Kirriemuir and Carnoustie,” said Scott.

“So I thought it would be great to run a big karaoke competition and find out who’s the best in Angus.

“Hats off to the Pageant Bar in Arbroath for putting up the prize fund.”

“I ran this before in Ayrshire and it went very well,” Scott added.

“But I’ve never heard of one that under-18s were able to go to. They’re able to go to the Pageant because it’s a food venue and we’ll have their heats and competition in the afternoon.”

When is the Angus Factor launching?

Adult heats will be held on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 9.30pm.

Junior heats are on Saturday afternoons from 3pm on November 9, 16, 23 and 30. All under 18 singers must be accompanied by an adult.

Pageant Bar in Arbroath Angus factor karaoke competition
The Pageant in Arbroath is the venue for the Angus Factor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The first semi-final will be the juniors on Saturday December 7 at 3pm.

The adult semi-final takes place on Thursday December 12 at 9.30pm.

And the Hogmanay grand finale for to select both the junior and adult karaoke king or queen starts at The Pageant at 2pm on December 31.

You can find all the competition details on dj seven’s Facebook page.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The short-term let licence was granted for the house in Baltic Street, Montrose. Image: Google
Montrose woman's fight to clear name over fake short-term let objection
The A90/A937 crossing has been at the centre of a 20-year upgrade call. Image: DC Thomson
'Get on with it' plea as last objection to £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover dropped
4
The A933 near Friockheim.
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash near Friockheim
Stevens Scotland staff in Brechin have been told they will lose their jobs before Christmas. Image: Google
Job-hunting support for more than 50 Brechin blinds factory staff facing Christmas sack
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson's family react as Angus killer Tasmin Glass pictured for first time…
2
The A90 Forfar Road/Claverhouse Road junction in Dundee
40-minute traffic delays on A90 north of Dundee
Scott Donaldson inspired superhero Bananaman.
Montrose man, 49, who was inspiration for Bananaman dies suddenly
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie railway line Airbnb caravan bid hits the buffers
2

Conversation