COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer

It took 17 years in power before the SNP suffered a true electoral setback in July’s general election.

In contrast, it has taken voters in Dundee just 13 weeks to deliver a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Both seats were ripe for Labour’s picking in Thursday’s council by-elections, especially after the party managed to slash the SNP’s lead from 33% to a mere 2% in Dundee Central in July.

This created a glimmer of hope within Labour that they might secure an upset. Their failure to capitalise on the opportunity sends a clear signal: the electorate remains unconvinced.

The results serve as a warning from the voters of Lochee and Strathmartine, and they should echo loudly in Westminster.

Ballots were likely cast with Keir Starmer’s unsteady leadership in mind

While it’s easy to dismiss council by-elections with low turnout as insignificant, the reality is that many ballots were likely cast with Sir Keir’s unsteady leadership in mind.

Since taking the helm, Starmer’s government has descended into a series of missteps.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves faced an immediate backlash when she announced a deeply unpopular cut to the winter fuel payment, leaving hundreds of thousands of pensioners across the UK without the crucial £400 they relied upon.

Although the SNP made a similar decision at Holyrood, Labour activists have reported being “hammered” by voters over it, indicating a growing disconnect between the party and the constituents it claims to represent.

The cut to the winter fuel payment was announced without a comprehensive plan or positive alternatives, leaving vulnerable groups feeling specifically targeted.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir’s promise to bring transparency to politics has been overshadowed by revelations of gifts and donations accepted by him and his senior team.

The party campaigned on a platform of change, yet those in Dundee voting on Thursday must have looked in vain for evidence of their lives improving or a less selfish politics taking hold in Downing Street.

While it’s true that meaningful change doesn’t materialise overnight, Labour has not only failed to deliver tangible improvements but has also been unable to articulate a compelling vision for the future.

Promise of change tomorrow won’t be enough

Starmer and his Chancellor do project an image of fiscal competence and their gloomy outlook— that things will worsen before they get better— may be deemed a calculated risk with five years until the next Westminster election.

However, with Scottish Labour hoping to seize power at Holyrood in just 19 months, the party must do far more than merely promise change tomorrow.

The Dundee results are a stark reminder that a significant portion of the Scottish electorate remains sceptical.

Sir Keir Starmer would be well advised to act decisively and swiftly to regain the trust of the voters; otherwise he risks handicapping his Scottish colleagues and the party’s potential for resurgence.