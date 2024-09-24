EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton opens up on lack of Dundee United action as determined winger vows to fight for place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton opens up on lack of Dundee United action as determined winger vows to fight for place

Middleton impressed against Motherwell before looking fit and sharp on B team duty on Monday.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton continues to graft in a bid to earn his big opportunity
Middleton continues to graft in a bid to earn his big opportunity. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton is adamant every day is a new opportunity to grab a Dundee United jersey as the battle for places at Tannadice hots up.

The winger concedes that a mounting sense of frustration is entirely natural after falling out of favour during the opening months of the campaign.

A key man in United’s romp to the Championship title last term, he is yet to play a minute in the Premiership this season.

But rather than sulk or agitate, Middleton has vowed to redouble his efforts in training in a bid to impress boss Jim Goodwin and snap at the heels of those currently occupying a starting berth.

And he was rewarded for his hard graft with an outing against Motherwell last Friday night. Despite United ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat, Middleton – along with fellow substitutes Louis Moult and Sam Dalby – changed the game.

Goodwin has subsequently acknowledged that the impact of those climbing from the bench has given him ample food for thought.

Glenn Middleton cuts a dejected figure at Motherwell despite a bright personal showing
Middleton cuts a dejected figure at Motherwell despite a bright personal showing. Image: SNS

“Every day is a chance to get myself back in the team,” Middleton told Courier Sport. “You are only going to kill yourself if you don’t do things properly.

“Everyone wants to play and there is good competition at the minute. So, it’s about taking your chance when it comes.

“I hope those opportunities come. You can only do the right things day-in, day-out to get yourself in the best shape and the best position for when you do get that chance.

“Then it’s over to me.”

Goodwin message

He added: “The manager has just told me to keep going; everyone is in the same boat, really. It’s good that we have that competition, and it’ll hopefully put us in a good position going forward.

Glenn Middleton in action against Brechin in pre-season
Middleton in action against Brechin in pre-season. Image: SNS

“It can be easy to get frustrated. That’s only natural – I think that shows that you care. When you have a squad of 20-odd players, who all have the same mindset of wanting to play, that can only be good for driving standards.

Strong B team showdown

Following a bright cameo at Fir Park, Middleton was immediately back in action on Monday afternoon as United’s B side crossed swords with their Dundee counterparts, winning 3-0 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Middleton was arguably the standout performer for the Tangerines.

And while second string run-outs can sometimes feel inconsequential, respective club bosses Goodwin and Tony Docherty spoke ahead of the fixture and agreed to field strong sides, affording valuable minutes to some senior stars.

As such Kevin Holt, Vicko Sevelj, Moult, Dalby, Meshack Ubochioma and Miller Thomson lined up for United, with Scott Fraser, Clark Robertson, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson featuring for the Dark Blues.

Scott McCmann, left, and Glenn Middleton, a superb pairing on the left flank for United all season, get their hands on the troph
Glenn Middleton, right, was pivotal in United’s Championship title win last term. Image: SNS

“You can sometimes play in games like that, and they can be a little false, but that was a really good test,” continued Middleton. “I thought everyone was brilliant in the way they went about it, going at it from the first minute – both sides.

“There was respect from both teams with the quality the teams both put out.”

Tough Killie test

Whether it gave the watching Goodwin further food for thought regarding Middleton’s place ahead of Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock remains to be seen, as the Terrors seek to arrest a run of two successive defeats.

Jim Goodwin has plenty of food for thought as he seeks to mastermind a win over Kilmarnock
Goodwin has plenty of food for thought as he seeks to mastermind a win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Hopefully, I’ve given myself a chance,” added the former St Johnstone and Rangers flyer. “I’ve been working as hard as I can – as all the boys have – and that’s all you can do.

“It’ll be a good game but a tough one. It’s always difficult going there (Kilmarnock) for several reasons – the way they set up; the pitch; the conditions you can sometimes get down there.

“But it’s over to us on the training pitch to work on our game-plan and, come Saturday, we’ll be in the best shape possible.”

