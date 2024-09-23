Will Ferry pinpoints where Dundee United must improve following dramatic Motherwell defeat

Will Ferry insists Dundee United must improve their game management after getting “carried away” during their galling Premier Sports Cup exit against Motherwell.

United levelled against the Steelmen in the 83rd minute courtesy of Louis Moult’s spectacular strike from the edge of the box, teeing up a dramatic finale.

With the likes of Moult, Glenn Middleton, Sam Dalby and Meshack Ubochioma all called upon from the bench as the Tangerines chased parity, the attack-minded Terrors continued to push for a winner.

However, that left them vulnerable at the other end, and it was Motherwell who secured their place at Hampden when Moses Ebiyi was felled by Luca Stephenson, allowing Lennon Miller to slot home a nerveless spot-kick.

“I think we got a little bit carried away after scoring,” Ferry told Courier Sport.

“That’s where game management comes into it, and you’ve got to have a calm head. As a team, we’ve gone looking for a second and that’s left us too open.

“It’s something we can all admit to. We’ve got to learn from that.”

Chasing consistency

Indeed, while United’s start to the season has been broadly satisfactory, Ferry reckons controlling games – whether seeing out the closing stages or defending a lead – offers an avenue for improvement.

He cites the defensive errors that allowed Ross County to level in Dingwall with 97 minutes on the clock and proving unable to claim victory after leading twice against Dundee.

“That’s how you become a team that picks up big results – by managing the fine margins,” he continued. “It’s not always about playing brilliantly and dominating games.

“We’ve done quite well at the start of the season and been on a decent run. But, even within those games, there were examples of not doing that well enough – Ross County away and Dundee.

“We’ve shown that we can be positive and get over the line in games. We just need to do it a bit more consistently and manage games.”

Ferry: We aren’t nailing people

Nevertheless, Ferry is far from downcast.

While the opportunity to book a Hampden semi-final was an inviting one, United remain in the top six of the Premiership and have only lost to Rangers on league duty.

However, a double-header of upcoming away matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren will prove an onerous test of their mettle.

“We need to be together and lift each other,” added Ferry.

“It’s not like we were in the dressing room nailing people after the Motherwell game.

“We win and lose as a team. We’ll all look at ourselves and analyse why we came away with the wrong result.

“But this is a really positive group, and we wouldn’t be where we are in the league at the moment without belief. That’ll carry us forward and hopefully help us start another run.

“Two defeats don’t change our attitude.”