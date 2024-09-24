Tui confirms opening date for new Perth travel shop

Travel agent Tui has confirmed an opening date for its new Perth branch.

The travel store will open on Sunday September 29 at 11am in St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Tui will take over the unit formerly occupied by Greggs, next to Costa Coffee.

Greggs closed its store at the retail park during the Covid pandemic.

Tui previously operated on Perth High Street but also closed down during the pandemic.

It currently has stores throughout Tayside and Fife, including Dundee, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

The travel agent will be open daily between 10am-6.30pm Monday to Friday and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

‘Exclusive offer’ for Tui Perth opening

Lucy Wright, manager of the store, said: “The Tui Perth team are very excited to be opening the store on Sunday.

“We welcome everyone to come and visit the shop, and share the grand opening with us, as we have an exclusive opening offer for customers booking with us.

“We have an exclusive opening offer of £100 off any Tui beach holiday with a minimum spend of £1,000 and over.

“This offer is only available in the Perth store for a limited time, terms and conditions apply.”

Plans for the new store were approved by Perth and Kinross Council in August.

According to the planning papers, the branch will also offer a money exchange service.

Meanwhile, in Perth city centre, Hayes Travel is renovating its High Street store.