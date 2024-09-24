Tui confirms opening date for new Perth travel shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tui confirms opening date for new Perth travel shop

The travel agent will take over a unit formerly occupied by Greggs.

By Kieran Webster
An impression of the new store and signage for St Catherines Retail Park.
Tui will be opening at St Catherines Retail Park. Image: Colorset/Google Street View

Travel agent Tui has confirmed an opening date for its new Perth branch.

The travel store will open on Sunday September 29 at 11am in St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Tui will take over the unit formerly occupied by Greggs, next to Costa Coffee.

Greggs closed its store at the retail park during the Covid pandemic.

The former Greggs.
The former Greggs. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Tui previously operated on Perth High Street but also closed down during the pandemic.

It currently has stores throughout Tayside and Fife, including Dundee, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

The travel agent will be open daily between 10am-6.30pm Monday to Friday and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

‘Exclusive offer’ for Tui Perth opening

Lucy Wright, manager of the store, said: “The Tui Perth team are very excited to be opening the store on Sunday.

“We welcome everyone to come and visit the shop, and share the grand opening with us, as we have an exclusive opening offer for customers booking with us.

“We have an exclusive opening offer of £100 off any Tui beach holiday with a minimum spend of £1,000 and over.

“This offer is only available in the Perth store for a limited time, terms and conditions apply.”

Plans for the new store were approved by Perth and Kinross Council in August.

According to the planning papers, the branch will also offer a money exchange service.

Meanwhile, in Perth city centre, Hayes Travel is renovating its High Street store.

Conversation