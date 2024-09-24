Dundee Caird Hall to be illuminated in £190k plan – and city council wants your view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Caird Hall to be illuminated in £190k plan – and city council wants your view

The local authority is developing a lighting masterplan which will identify 'focal points' in the city that can be lit up.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee councillors have approved plans to illuminate the facade of the Caird Hall. Image: Arup.
The Caird Hall in Dundee will soon be illuminated as councillors approve a £190k plan to improve the city centre at night.

The local authority is developing a lighting masterplan which will identify ‘focal points’ in the city that can be lit up in a bid to “enhance” the area.

London-based firm Arup have been drafted in to review the existing city centre lighting and make recommendations on how best to improve it for locals and visitors.

This has included developing concept designs for the Shore Terrace, Castle Street and Crichton Street elevations of the Caird Hall.

Concept designs of the illumination of Dundee Caird Hall. Image: Arup.

These were approved by the council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee on Monday.

Tayside Contracts street lighting partnership will work alongside Arup to finalise the design and to undertake the installation, commissioning and testing works.

Work is expected to begin in November and take approximately 16 weeks to complete.

Dundee City Council wants your say

Earlier this year, a similar initiative was launched on Exchange Street – with an illuminated street sign and decorative lights installed at the historic cobbled street.

Dundonians are now being asked for their opinions on the project, with DCC launching a survey to gather information on people’s night-time experience in city.

Dundee’s Exchange Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The questionnaire – which can be accessed online or picked up from the McManus reception – specifically focuses on perception of safety in the city centre.

The questions include:

  • How satisfied are you with the overall appearance of the city centre?
  • How safe do you feel on the city centre streets during the night-time?
  • What comes to mind when you think of the City Centre during the night-time?
  • Is there anything you would want to see improved with the City Centre lighting?

The survey will close at 11:45pm on Friday October 11.

Conversation