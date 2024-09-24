Plans for new fried chicken takeaway on Dundee’s Perth Road

Plans have been lodged to open a new fried chicken takeaway on Perth Road in Dundee.

The Zesty Shack hopes to take over the former New Flavours House cafe unit, on the corner with Step Row.

If plans are approved for the one-time Royal Bank of Scotland site, the takeaway will sell a range of fried chicken options along with side dishes.

A planning statement submitted by Jon Frullani Architect on behalf of the business said: “The Zesty Shack will employ one member of staff full-time and two members part-time.

The Zesty Shack in Dundee to offer delivery service

“The primary streams of revenue are from Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo as well as phone and walk-in orders.

“The majority of orders (estimated around 95%) are delivery orders with very minimal collection orders.”

The owners of The Zesty Shack have been approached for comment.

The plans come after takeaway owner Amar Salimi revealed his plans to open a chicken wings takeaway on Perth Road.

Two pizza takeaways – Slice N Eazy and NYPD – are also set to open on the street.