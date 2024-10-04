Perthshire woman lovestruck after meeting celebrity crush Piers Morgan in Fife

A Perthshire woman was ecstatic to meet her celebrity crush Piers Morgan at a golf tournament in St Andrews.

Angie Morris, from Burrelton, bumped into the TV presenter and journalist on Thursday at the Dunhill Cup on the famous Old Course.

A video of the 57-year-old even made it onto Piers’ Instagram, in which she tells him of the pact she has with her husband Gavin.

In the clip, she tells Piers: “The only man I’m allowed to leave him for is you as long as he gets Liz Hurley.

“I go to bed with you every night in my ear and he doesn’t know.”

Among those who have responded to the video is Piers’ wife Celia Walden, who commented: “Angie, let him be my gift to you.”

Angie, who has been married to Gavin since 1995, runs a holiday rental at the harbour in St Andrews.

She told The Courier that Piers was just how she imagined him to be.

Perthshire woman meets celebrity crush Piers Morgan

She said: “I got to ride in his buggy over the road hole.

“He was so friendly and just how I imagined him.

“He was so approachable and turned his camera on me.

“When I told him of my pact with my husband, how lovely to make this 57-year-old feel so good.”

Angie said that it’s Piers’ “honesty” that draws her to him.

Angie added: “I love Piers’ strong honest opinions. I also like that when he’s wrong he says so.

“He says controversial things that we all would love to say – that’s why I love Piers Morgan Uncensored so much and listen to his podcast every night.

“Love him or hate him, he knows his truth.

“I also love his cheeky face and very infectious laugh.”

The Dunhill Cup got underway on Thursday, with action taking place at the Old Course as well as Kingsbarns and Carnoustie until Sunday.

The tournament sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

The Courier has put together a list of all the celebrities expected to attend over the weekend, as well as the tee-off times.