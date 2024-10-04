Perthshire woman lovestruck after meeting celebrity crush Piers Morgan in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire woman lovestruck after meeting celebrity crush Piers Morgan in Fife

Angie Morris, 57, bumped into the TV presenter and journalist at the Dunhill Cup in St Andrews.

By Chloe Burrell
Piers Morgan and Angie Morris from Burrelton.
Angie Morris bumped into Piers Morgan in St Andrews on Thursday. Image: Angie Morris

A Perthshire woman was ecstatic to meet her celebrity crush Piers Morgan at a golf tournament in St Andrews.

Angie Morris, from Burrelton, bumped into the TV presenter and journalist on Thursday at the Dunhill Cup on the famous Old Course.

A video of the 57-year-old even made it onto Piers’ Instagram, in which she tells him of the pact she has with her husband Gavin.

Piers Morgan and Angie Morris from Burrelton.
Angie Morris was ecstatic after meeting Piers. Image: Angie Morris

In the clip, she tells Piers: “The only man I’m allowed to leave him for is you as long as he gets Liz Hurley.

“I go to bed with you every night in my ear and he doesn’t know.”

Among those who have responded to the video is Piers’ wife Celia Walden, who commented: “Angie, let him be my gift to you.”

Angie, who has been married to Gavin since 1995, runs a holiday rental at the harbour in St Andrews.

She told The Courier that Piers was just how she imagined him to be.

Perthshire woman meets celebrity crush Piers Morgan

She said: “I got to ride in his buggy over the road hole.

“He was so friendly and just how I imagined him.

“He was so approachable and turned his camera on me.

“When I told him of my pact with my husband, how lovely to make this 57-year-old feel so good.”

Piers Morgan and Angie Morris from Burrelton.
Angie got to ride in Piers’ golf cart. Image: Angie Morris

Angie said that it’s Piers’ “honesty” that draws her to him.

Angie added: “I love Piers’ strong honest opinions. I also like that when he’s wrong he says so.

“He says controversial things that we all would love to say – that’s why I love Piers Morgan Uncensored so much and listen to his podcast every night.

“Love him or hate him, he knows his truth.

“I also love his cheeky face and very infectious laugh.”

The Dunhill Cup got underway on Thursday, with action taking place at the Old Course as well as Kingsbarns and Carnoustie until Sunday.

The tournament sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

The Courier has put together a list of all the celebrities expected to attend over the weekend, as well as the tee-off times.

