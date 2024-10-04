Perth and Kinross Council staff taking 12 sick days a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council staff taking 12 sick days a year

The high sick rate average comes as new figures show a quarter of Perth and Kinross Council staff are now hybrid working.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perth and Kinross Council says rising sick rates is a national issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council staff averaged more than 12 sick days off last year.

The 12.4 day figure is contained in a new Audit Scotland report for 2023-24.

The council’s human resources (HR) chief says the figures are part of a national upward trend.

And she claims bosses across the organisation are looking to see how best absence levels can be managed.

More than a quarter of Perth and Kinross Council staff are now hybrid workers.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Sick days aren’t the only reason for Perth and Kinross Council staff not being in the office. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The others are permanently working from home, from a fixed base or are classed as mobile.

Rising sick days not just an issue for Perth and Kinross Council

The 12.4 sick day total was presented to the council’s audit and risk committee this week.

Its convener David Illingworth said: “That seems to me, slightly high.

“Is this something that’s being dealt with or tackled?”

HR manager Pauline Johnstone responded: “The average across all of Scotland is actually increasing.

David Illingworth
David Illingworth questioned the high sick rates in Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Supplied

“We do have a team dedicated as part of the People and Culture Review that’s looking at employee relations and wellbeing,” she added.

“And we’re working closely with strategic leads to look at what other support mechanisms we can put in place to assist them to manage their absence levels throughout the council.”

Workforce ageing too

Another key challenge facing Perth and Kinross Council is its ageing workforce.

Four out of 10 employees are now over 50 and just 12% under the age of 30.

There was an 8.6%  turnover in permanent staff last year.

And an employee survey in the spring found seven out of 10 respondents were likely to recommend the council as an employer.

More from Perth & Kinross

The closed former iCentre on Perth High Street.
Perth building branded 'unappealing and ugly' after Visit Scotland departs city
Emergency services on South Street in Perth after a disturbance outside a Tesco
Councillor claims Perth drinkers and drug-users turning visitors away from city centre
Caleb Ferguson
Cameron Rae murder trial: Closing speeches and jury retires to consider verdict
CR0049978 First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence
Piers Morgan and Angie Morris from Burrelton.
Perthshire woman lovestruck after meeting celebrity crush Piers Morgan in Fife
2
Mountain Warehouse, Perth High Street
Boom time for Mountain Warehouse as chain seeks bigger premises in Perth
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
Dunolly House with three storey turret in grounds at Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy holiday flats plan for Queen Victoria piper's mansion
Debbie Ross
Nightmare neighbour drove at rival after Perthshire chicken poo dispute
Taymouth Castle surrounded by greenery
7 of the biggest Taymouth Castle redevelopment controversies
6

Conversation