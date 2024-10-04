Man taken to hospital after two-car crash near Friockheim

A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Angus.
Police were called to a report of a collision on the A933 near Friockheim at the junction with the A934 shortly after 9pm on Thursday.
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
His condition is unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Thursday October 3 2024, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A933 in Arbroath, at the junction with the A934.
“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
