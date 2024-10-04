John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence

John Swinney’s dad has always refused to say if he supports the SNP or independence.

The first minister said politics was always discussed in the family, but when it came to the ballot box, the decision was a secret.

“He’s been steadfast throughout his life of basically saying to me, I’m not telling you how I’m voting,” Mr Swinney told the BBC’s Nick Robison.

Mr Swinney explained how he was ushered away from seeing his dad, Kenneth, put an X on the ballot paper when he was very young.

Even as he grew up to be among Scotland’s most influential politicians, debate always stopped short of party political declarations.

Mr Swinney said his dad is “fascinated” by politics and the family’s central place in Scottish civic life.

“I’m so glad dad has lived long enough to see me as first minister,” Mr Swinney added.

“Sadly my mum didn’t see that moment. But she saw lots of other significant moments in my political life which I’m really blessed that she shared that.

“But it’s still a secret. And no matter how much probing I give him, he’s not for telling.”

Mr Swinney’s dad, Kenneth, was a former garage manager in Edinburgh. His mum, Agnes, died in 2020.

The full interview is being aired on Radio 4’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson on Friday.