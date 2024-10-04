John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence

The first minister revealed he has been kept in the dark his whole life about his dad’s political leanings.

By Andy Philip
John Swinney, pictured here in Perth, talks politics with his dad, but doesn't now how he votes.
John Swinney’s dad has always refused to say if he supports the SNP or independence.

The first minister said politics was always discussed in the family, but when it came to the ballot box, the decision was a secret.

“He’s been steadfast throughout his life of basically saying to me, I’m not telling you how I’m voting,” Mr Swinney told the BBC’s Nick Robison.

Mr Swinney explained how he was ushered away from seeing his dad, Kenneth, put an X on the ballot paper when he was very young.

Even as he grew up to be among Scotland’s most influential politicians, debate always stopped short of party political declarations.

Mr Swinney said his dad is “fascinated” by politics and the family’s central place in Scottish civic life.

First Minister John Swinney with his wife Elizabeth and son Matthew at SNP conference: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I’m so glad dad has lived long enough to see me as first minister,” Mr Swinney added.

“Sadly my mum didn’t see that moment. But she saw lots of other significant moments in my political life which I’m really blessed that she shared that.

“But it’s still a secret. And no matter how much probing I give him, he’s not for telling.”

Mr Swinney’s dad, Kenneth, was a former garage manager in Edinburgh. His mum, Agnes, died in 2020.

The full interview is being aired on Radio 4’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson on Friday.

