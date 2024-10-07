Readers react to Dunhill dog controversy as pet steals Real Madrid legend’s ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Readers react to Dunhill dog controversy as pet steals Real Madrid legend’s ball

"That just gives them a reason to ban dogs."

By Andrew Robson
The dog dashed on to the green to get Gareth Bales golf ball
The dog dashed on to the green on Saturday. Image: @DarrenMcRae3/X

Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale watched on as a dog stole his golf ball during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

In the now-viral video, the former Spurs star chips a shot onto the green before the four-legged intruder dashes after his ball.

Audience members could be heard laughing in the clip posted by Darren Mcrae on X.

The Welshman was playing at Carnoustie Golf Links when the dog briefly hijacked his ball around six feet from the pin.

After the incident, readers reacted on The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media pages.

Readers react to viral Gareth Bale golf ball moment

The video attracted several comments on our Facebook page, with some hitting out at the owner for failing to control their pooch.

However, others saw the funny side – thanking the dog for creating the hilarious moment.

Kevin Harrison wrote: “The dog should have been on a lead. I bet dogs get banned now.

“My bear would have done the same, but then again, I would [have] had him on the lead at a golf event.”

Dawn Henderson added: “Bloody ignorant owners yet again, can’t blame the dog for what comes naturally.”

Meanwhile, others saw the entertaining side.

Paul Moran wrote on Facebook: “He was probably grateful for the dog who for a split second had achieved the impossible and managed to make golf slightly interesting.”

And Will Peetrie chimed in by saying: “It’s an accident. People need to calm down.”

Gareth Bale at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Gareth Bale at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Fiona Allan saw both sides of the debate.

She wrote on The Courier’s Facebook page: “OK so this is quite funny, but also that just gives them a reason to ban dogs which is a shame for responsible owners/well-behaved dogs.”

And Sharon Neilson agreed: “We had our two dogs there and there were many more, all on leads and the owners were all considerate and, as the only large golf tournament that allows dogs, it’s great for everyone.

“One careless and inconsiderate owner could ruin it for all.”

What did Gareth Bale do after dog stole golf ball?

Meanwhile, Jeff Birse asked the all-important question.

He said: “More the point, what happens? Replay the ball, place it where the dog nicked it, I don’t know the rule in this case?”

Luckily for Bale, the rules of golf state the ball is returned to its original spot as it had already come to rest.

The Welshman finished the weekend 35 under par alongside pro-golfer Daniel Brown in 15th spot.

Bill Murray, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Jamie Redknapp were among the other famous faces at this year’s event.

Are you the owner of this mischievous pup, or do you know them? Get in touch with us at livenews@thecourier.co.uk

