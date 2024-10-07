Readers react to Dunhill dog controversy as pet steals Real Madrid legend’s ball

Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale watched on as a dog stole his golf ball during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

In the now-viral video, the former Spurs star chips a shot onto the green before the four-legged intruder dashes after his ball.

Audience members could be heard laughing in the clip posted by Darren Mcrae on X.

The Welshman was playing at Carnoustie Golf Links when the dog briefly hijacked his ball around six feet from the pin.

After the incident, readers reacted on The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media pages.

Readers react to viral Gareth Bale golf ball moment

The video attracted several comments on our Facebook page, with some hitting out at the owner for failing to control their pooch.

However, others saw the funny side – thanking the dog for creating the hilarious moment.

Kevin Harrison wrote: “The dog should have been on a lead. I bet dogs get banned now.

Gareth Bale's golf ball was stolen on the green by a DOG during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 🤣🐕 pic.twitter.com/XFwYFwfHwz — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) October 5, 2024

“My bear would have done the same, but then again, I would [have] had him on the lead at a golf event.”

Dawn Henderson added: “Bloody ignorant owners yet again, can’t blame the dog for what comes naturally.”

Meanwhile, others saw the entertaining side.

Paul Moran wrote on Facebook: “He was probably grateful for the dog who for a split second had achieved the impossible and managed to make golf slightly interesting.”

And Will Peetrie chimed in by saying: “It’s an accident. People need to calm down.”

Fiona Allan saw both sides of the debate.

She wrote on The Courier’s Facebook page: “OK so this is quite funny, but also that just gives them a reason to ban dogs which is a shame for responsible owners/well-behaved dogs.”

And Sharon Neilson agreed: “We had our two dogs there and there were many more, all on leads and the owners were all considerate and, as the only large golf tournament that allows dogs, it’s great for everyone.

“One careless and inconsiderate owner could ruin it for all.”

What did Gareth Bale do after dog stole golf ball?

Meanwhile, Jeff Birse asked the all-important question.

He said: “More the point, what happens? Replay the ball, place it where the dog nicked it, I don’t know the rule in this case?”

Luckily for Bale, the rules of golf state the ball is returned to its original spot as it had already come to rest.

The Welshman finished the weekend 35 under par alongside pro-golfer Daniel Brown in 15th spot.

Bill Murray, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Jamie Redknapp were among the other famous faces at this year’s event.

Are you the owner of this mischievous pup, or do you know them? Get in touch with us at livenews@thecourier.co.uk