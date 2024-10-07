80th anniversary dinner date for Strathmore’s young farmers

One of the east of Scotland’ s most enduring clubs for young farmers, Strathmore Junior Agricultural Club (JAC), is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

It was founded in March 1944, when the country was still in the grip of war.

Like all other young famers’ clubs of that era, its primary focus was educational and aimed at the urgent business of increasing food production.

There must have been a pent-up demand for such an organisation because by the end of the inaugural meeting no fewer than 93 members had enrolled.

New club’s leadership team

Roy McLean, then of Keillor at Newtyle, Pertshire, was appointed chairman.

Arthur Grewar, of East Ardler, Meigle, was to be the club leader.

And Harry Fleming, of Grange of Aberbothrie, Meigle was to be the first secretary.

The local education authority pledged its wholehearted support to the venture.

Representatives of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs were on hand to make sure the club was set up properly and followed its well- established administrative guidelines.

Inaugural event held in July 1944

It was case of straight to work, with the first cattle stock judging event held in July 1944 at Lawton, Coupar Angus, courtesy of Major Henderson.

This was followed a month later by a sheep stock judging event hosted by Jim Findlay at Hatton, Newtyle.

The first winter syllabus covered wartime priorities such as ensuring fuel economy in a Fordson tractor, efficient potato growing and taking the drudgery out of dairy farming.

Social side of club starts to emerge in 1950s

Ten years later, the 1955 syllabus was still heavily farming orientated, with members grappling with the complexities of the fatstock marketing scheme and learning how to operate one of the new-fangled crop sprayers.

But there were more social events creeping in too, with interclub quizzes and dances cementing the young farmers’ clubs reputation as a highly successful marriage bureau.

A girl’s programme had also been developed by this stage.

Marriage councillor talk a ‘sign of the times’

By the 1970s there was more time for social activities, with bowling alley visits, water skiing and pony trekking all on the programme. But also, as a sign of the times perhaps, a talk from a marriage guidance counsellor.

Strathmore JAC has always punched above its weight in national competitions. All these early stock judging practices bore fruit with the team of D Thomson, D McQueen and A Lyburn wining the beef cattle section at the Royal Highland Show in 1952.

Two years earlier, Donald McLaren had been part of a winning Highland Show team competing against US rivals.

Strathmore JAC’s winning habit

By 1954 the club had won first place in the east area girls’ handicraft competition.

The winning streak has continued into the modern era. At this year’s east area rally the Strathmore JAC entry won the Ralston Cup in the industrial produce section.

The club also took second place in the east area club of the year competition.

Even more than most young farmers’ clubs Strathmore JAC has family connections stretching back over the 80 years of its existence. Children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren of founder members have all joined up and played their part.

The 80th anniversary is to be celebrated at a dinner dance to be held in the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday November 2. For more details phone 07935132053.