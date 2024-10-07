Ex-Dundee United No2 and dad of Tannadice starlet lands shock new role weeks after Hearts axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United No2 and dad of Tannadice starlet lands shock new role weeks after Hearts axe

Gordon Forrest will work in China for the rest of their season.

By Alan Temple
Gordo Forrest, second from right, on the training ground with Dundee United
Forrest, second from right, on the training ground with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United assistant manager Gordon Forrest has landed a shock switch to the Chinese Super League.

Forrest, 47, was most recently No.2 at Hearts, a position he held since leaving Tannadice alongside manager Robbie Neilson in the summer of 2020. However, he was axed along with boss Steven Naismith a fortnight ago.

And the experienced coach has wasted no time in securing a position on the staff at Shenzhen Peng City.

The Chinese top-flight side are part of the City Group and stablemates with the likes of Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne City and New York City.

Gordon Forrest, centre, was recently dismissed from his position as part of the Hearts management staff
Forrest, centre, was recently dismissed from his position as part of the Hearts management staff. Image: SNS

They have just three league games left to play and are fighting for survival at the foot of the table, one point ahead of the relegation places.

‘Quality opportunity’

Forrest wrote on X: “Delighted to be joining Shenzhen Peng City FC for their remaining games in the Chinese Super League.

“A quality opportunity to work with some great staff and players and part of the City Group.”

Forrest’s son, Jamie, is on the books of United.

The 15-year-old is already playing regularly at U/18 level for the Tangerines and is part of the Scotland U/16 squad for this week’s Victory Shield at Broadwood.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin acknowledges that the international break is a welcome one.
Key Dundee United duo injury update as Jim Goodwin explains why international break bounce…
Dundee United's Emmanuel Adegboyega makes no mistake
Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals Paisley premonition that came true for Dundee United
Emmanuel Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end
4 Dundee United talking points: Where unbeaten Premiership away start stands in record books…
2
Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Emmanuel Adegboyega is Dundee United goal hero after half-time grilling – as Jim Goodwin…
9
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson meets the media
Luca Stephenson interview: Why Dundee United loan star drove 200 ‘lonely’ miles in silence
Craig Napier points to the spot deep into stoppage time
SFA panel delivers final verdict on 2 huge Dundee United VAR calls in Kilmarnock…
Dundee United's Ross Graham, left, celebrates his winning goal against St Mirren at Tannadice
St Mirren vs Dundee United lowdown: 'Enforced changes', head-to-head record and ref who sent…
Dundee United kid Jack Newman in action for Inverness
Could Inverness administration threat effect Jack Newman loan amid Dundee United break clause?
Paul Dixon in action for Dundee United.
Paul Dixon opens up on therapy sessions after feeling 'lost' as ex-Dundee United star…
Dundee United's Louis Moult in disbelief after being booked against Killie
Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult gesture that spoke volumes about Dundee United striker's attitude

Conversation