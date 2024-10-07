Ex-Dundee United No2 and dad of Tannadice starlet lands shock new role weeks after Hearts axe

Former Dundee United assistant manager Gordon Forrest has landed a shock switch to the Chinese Super League.

Forrest, 47, was most recently No.2 at Hearts, a position he held since leaving Tannadice alongside manager Robbie Neilson in the summer of 2020. However, he was axed along with boss Steven Naismith a fortnight ago.

And the experienced coach has wasted no time in securing a position on the staff at Shenzhen Peng City.

The Chinese top-flight side are part of the City Group and stablemates with the likes of Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne City and New York City.

They have just three league games left to play and are fighting for survival at the foot of the table, one point ahead of the relegation places.

‘Quality opportunity’

Forrest wrote on X: “Delighted to be joining Shenzhen Peng City FC for their remaining games in the Chinese Super League.

“A quality opportunity to work with some great staff and players and part of the City Group.”

Forrest’s son, Jamie, is on the books of United.

The 15-year-old is already playing regularly at U/18 level for the Tangerines and is part of the Scotland U/16 squad for this week’s Victory Shield at Broadwood.