Historic Fife golf course set for investment talks to safeguard future after EGM vote

Scotscraig Golf Club in Fife will enter funding talks with a preferred partner to safeguard its future after a “historic” members’ vote.

The world’s 13th oldest club – in existence for more than 200 years and hit by a £200,000 loss in the last financial year – is set for investment discussions following Tuesday night’s EGM.

Hours earlier, The Courier revealed fears the current business model at Scotscraig is not equipped to deliver a sustainable future, cover costs and provide the cash required to address underinvestment in the course, clubhouse and general facilities.

‘Turning point’

But now the directors of Scotscraig Golf Club Ltd have got the green light to hold talks with a number of third parties, with the board identifying its preferred funding partner.

Scotscraig members – who were reminded of two recent Scottish golf club closures – voted unanimously in favour of the move.

It’s understood the board later described the development as “a turning point” for the club.

Scotscraig is a unique course at Tayport, which is part heathland, part links.

Former US Open champion, Justin Rose, is an honorary member and famously attempted to qualify for The Open at St Andrews as a 14-year-old at Scotscraig.