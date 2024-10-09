The View add Dundee Fat Sams date to upcoming tour

The View are set to return to their hometown of Dundee with a gig at Fat Sams.

The Same Jeans hitmakers will play the venue on December 8 as part of their upcoming tour.

They announced three additional dates today, including Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree on December 9 and La Belle Angele in Edinburgh on December 10.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the band said: “We are really happy to be announcing these additional December shows in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh before the two nights in the O2 Academy Glasgow.”

Fans expressed their excitement at the news on social media, with one person saying: “Will be first in line for Fat Sams!”

It comes after the group played their biggest ever headline show at Slessor Gardens last month as part of the Summer Sundays event.

Presale tickets will go on sale for the Fat Sams show on October 10 at 10am.

General sale will start at 10am on October 11.

Meanwhile, frontman Kyle Falconer sat down with The Courier to chat about life on the road with his family – and revealed why he was “not missing” his former home in Broughty Ferry.