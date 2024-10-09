The View add Dundee Fat Sams date to upcoming tour

The View are set to return to their hometown of Dundee with a gig at Fat Sams.
The Same Jeans hitmakers will play the venue on December 8 as part of their upcoming tour.
They announced three additional dates today, including Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree on December 9 and La Belle Angele in Edinburgh on December 10.
Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the band said: “We are really happy to be announcing these additional December shows in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh before the two nights in the O2 Academy Glasgow.”
Fans expressed their excitement at the news on social media, with one person saying: “Will be first in line for Fat Sams!”
