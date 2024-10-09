The View add Dundee Fat Sams date to upcoming tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The View add Dundee Fat Sams date to upcoming tour

The Dryburgh band will play the hometown venue on December 8.

By Chloe Burrell
The View will perform at Fat Sams in December.
The View will perform at Fat Sams in December. Image: Louise Wilson

The View are set to return to their hometown of Dundee with a gig at Fat Sams.

The Same Jeans hitmakers will play the venue on December 8 as part of their upcoming tour.

They announced three additional dates today, including Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree on December 9 and La Belle Angele in Edinburgh on December 10.

The View.
The Dryburgh heroes are returning to their hometown. Image: Louise Wilson

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the band said: “We are really happy to be announcing these additional December shows in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh before the two nights in the O2 Academy Glasgow.”

Fans expressed their excitement at the news on social media, with one person saying: “Will be first in line for Fat Sams!”

It comes after the group played their biggest ever headline show at Slessor Gardens last month as part of the Summer Sundays event.

Presale tickets will go on sale for the Fat Sams show on October 10 at 10am.

General sale will start at 10am on October 11.

Meanwhile, frontman Kyle Falconer sat down with The Courier to chat about life on the road with his family – and revealed why he was “not missing” his former home in Broughty Ferry.

