Anstruther Fish Bar declared best in Scotland by Rate My Takeaway

The host of a YouTube channel with nearly 750,000 subscribers has called Anstruther Fish Bar the ‘best in Scotland’.

Danny Malin, the face of Rate My Takeaway, travels across the UK with his fold-down table to test takeaways.

Accompanied by his cameraman, Danny travelled to Fife after receiving several requests to try the eatery.

At the start of the video, he said: “Being brought up in a fish and chip shop, I think I’m the perfect judge of this.”

Danny ordered a large fish supper, smoked haddock and mozzarella fishcake, battered prawns, mushy peas and curry sauce.

Sitting across the road from the Shore Street restaurant, he was puzzled at being told the fish bar did not offer gravy.

He was “impressed” by the harbour and its views, however.

YouTube star judges Anstruther fish and chips

Starting with the prawns, Danny found the taste of the batter ‘beautiful’, calling it “absolutely gorgeous” once dipped in the curry sauce.

Next he tucked into the fishcakes. Danny said: “What a beautiful, crisp bite as you go in.

“You’ve got the smokiness of the haddock, a bit of cheese, that is absolutely fantastic. That is amazing.

“The contrast of the textures, the crunchiness and the softness of the fish, wow. That is spot on.

“I’ve had some fishcakes this year that have upped their game but this is probably one of the tastiest fishcakes I’ve had.”

Ending with the large fish, Danny called it full of flavour.

He said: “It’s a nice bit of white meat. That’s delicious.

Fife fish receives top score on Rate My Takeaway

“When it comes to fish and chips, it’s all about the fryer, the person that’s frying it. You can clearly see with this the love and attention that has gone into it, it’s fried to absolute perfection.”

“I can’t fault it if I’m honest with you. I think value for money, it’s there. Taste, flavour, it’s there. It’s clean fish and chips, it’s not dripping with oil.

“Fully enjoyed it, it’s a nice, solid 10 from me.

“Is it the best in the country? Do you know what, I say it’s up there.

“It’s the best I’ve had up in Scotland but I think there are some other places that rival it. I’m going to put it on a par with a couple.”

The Courier has listed Anstruther Fish Bar as one of the best places to try on a day in the East Neuk.

You can watch the video on Rate My Takeaway’s YouTube channel.