Rod Stewart inducted into exclusive whisky society at Perthshire castle banquet

Sir Rod Stewart has told of his pride after he was inducted into an exclusive whisky society at Blair Castle in Perthshire.

The music legend said he wished his Scottish father Robert had been alive to see him honoured by the Keepers of the Quaich at the formal banquet on Monday.

Sir Rod, who has his own whisky brand called Wolfie’s, was accompanied by his wife, Penny Lancaster to the event, at which he was made an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.

The award – named after the shallow two-handled cup which whisky was traditionally drunk from – has been described as the equivalent of a knighthood in the world of whisky.

He performed songs on the night and took part in a question and answer session before mingling behind the bar with staff.

The 79-year-old singer joins an illustrious group of people who have been bestowed with the honour including King Charles, the late US President Ronald Reagan and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

Rod Stewart ‘blown away’ after being honoured at Perthshire event

Sir Rod said: “What a night. I’m completely blown away.

“The whole night was extraordinary – the history, the location and the company – just magical.

“It’s an honour to be awarded Honorary Keeper of the Quaich for my whisky Wolfie’s.

“I just wish my beloved Dad could have been here to see it.”

A spokesperson for Keepers of the Quaich said: “Sir Rod Stewart is one of the greatest ever ambassadors for Scotland and we are deeply honoured that he has accepted our invitation to attend the banquet and to be inducted as an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.”

The society has more than 3,000 members from over 100 countries and The Duke of Argyll is the current Grand Master of the Quaich.