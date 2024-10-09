Rod Stewart inducted into exclusive whisky society at Perthshire castle banquet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rod Stewart inducted into exclusive whisky society at Perthshire castle banquet

The music legend said he wished his Scottish father Robert had been alive to see him honoured by the Keepers of the Quaich at a formal banquet in Blair Castle.

By Stuart MacDonald
Sir Rod Stewart at Blair Castle in Perthshire with the Duke of Argyll (left) and Ian Smith, chair of The Keepers of the Quaich, (right). Image: Pressteam Scotland
Sir Rod Stewart at Blair Castle in Perthshire with the Duke of Argyll (left) and Ian Smith, chair of The Keepers of the Quaich, (right). Image: Pressteam Scotland

Sir Rod Stewart has told of his pride after he was inducted into an exclusive whisky society at Blair Castle in Perthshire.

The music legend said he wished his Scottish father Robert had been alive to see him honoured by the Keepers of the Quaich at the formal banquet on Monday.

Sir Rod, who has his own whisky brand called Wolfie’s, was accompanied by his wife, Penny Lancaster to the event, at which he was made an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.

The award – named after the shallow two-handled cup which whisky was traditionally drunk from – has been described as the equivalent of a knighthood in the world of whisky.

He performed songs on the night and took part in a question and answer session before mingling behind the bar with staff.

The 79-year-old singer joins an illustrious group of people who have been bestowed with the honour including King Charles, the late US President Ronald Reagan and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

Rod Stewart ‘blown away’ after being honoured at Perthshire event

Sir Rod said: “What a night. I’m completely blown away.

“The whole night was extraordinary – the history, the location and the company – just magical.

“It’s an honour to be awarded Honorary Keeper of the Quaich for my whisky Wolfie’s.

“I just wish my beloved Dad could have been here to see it.”

A spokesperson for Keepers of the Quaich said: “Sir Rod Stewart is one of the greatest ever ambassadors for Scotland and we are deeply honoured that he has accepted our invitation to attend the banquet and to be inducted as an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.”

The society has more than 3,000 members from over 100 countries and The Duke of Argyll is the current Grand Master of the Quaich.

