Guardbridge ‘gridlock’ to last for 10 days

Repairs to a leaking biomass pipe that led to “gridlock” in Guardbridge are set to continue for a further 10 days.

Drivers reported huge tailbacks on Tuesday after three-way traffic lights were installed at the roundabout on the A91.

The lights and repair work are expected to be in place until next week.

On Tuesday the 65 bus service was severely impacted, with operator Stagecoach East warning customers of long delays.

Commuters were advised to use alternative services where possible.

Local residents have reported the traffic lights have led to further queuing on Wednesday.

St Andrews University has now explained the cause of the disruption is a leaking biomass pipe on the bridge.

A spokesperson from the University of St Andrews said: “Vital Energi began repair work to the biomass pipe at Guardbridge on Monday after a minor leak was detected and the plant made safe.

“Traffic management arrangements were agreed by Vital Energi and Fife Council roads department.”

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “The works are being carried out by Vital Engeri.

“They started on Monday and are due to last 10 days.

“To minimise traffic disruption as much as possible the traffic lights are under manual control and off peak only.”

One local business owner feared prolonged disruption would have a detrimental effect on trade.

The biomass project at Guardbridge is centred at the university’s £25 million energy centre at the former paper mill site.

The centre produces hot water from a biomass boiler using clear natural fuels pumped from Guardbridge to St Andrews where it heats and provides hot water to 43 university buildings over 2,500 student rooms.

When the project was announced in 2016 it caused considerable concern among local residents and led to extensive public consultation.

The biomass project will also play a part in the Eden Project in Dundee.