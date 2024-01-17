Next stage of St Andrews University’s Eden Project revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next stage of St Andrews University’s Eden Project revealed

The former Guardbridge paper mill is now helping to shape a sustainable future.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The St Andrews University Eden Project at Guardbridge
The site of the St Andrews University Eden Project in Guardbridge

St Andrews University has revealed the next stage of its multi-million pound Eden Campus project.

The Guardbridge innovation centre aims to bring academia and industry together to help shape a sustainable future.

And more than £100m has already been spent on transforming the former Curtis Fine Papers site.

St Andrews University Eden Project, Guardbridge
The St Andrews University Eden Project site at Guardbridge. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media

It houses a biomass plant, battery testing and development centre, gym and modern offices.

The project is now looking to create new science labs to enable research into emission control and energy storage.

And it has submitted a planning application to redevelop a listed building on the site to allow this to happen.

The former stores are said to be part of a “necklace of distinctive buildings”.

Retaining building’s character

The university says the building is currently in a poor state of repair.

However, it said as much of its original character as possible would be retained.

“The features of the buildings reflect their industrial history,” they said.

“It’s important these are retained wherever possible to ensure the new proposal retains a dialogue with the history of the site.”

Eden Campus in Guardbridge provides heat and hot water to student rooms

The Eden Campus site was originally a distillery.

However, the late 19th century saw it converted into a paper mill, which eventually closed in 2008 with the loss of 180 jobs.

The biomass plant was the university’s first project there in 2016.

It provides heat and hot water to 43 buildings in St Andrews and over 2,500 student rooms.

It is also a key element to St Andrews University plans to become carbon neutral by 2035.

Conversation